Trevor Lawrence 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, impact, scouting report and more

Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will be a hot commodity during fantasy football drafts this season. As he comes into the league with an incredibly high ceiling, he'll be on the watchlist of basically every dynasty fantasy owner come August.

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Kyler Murray

3. Josh Allen

4. Justin Herbert

5. Lamar Jackson

6. Dak Prescott

7. Deshaun Watson*

8. Russell Wilson

9. Justin Fields

10. Trevor Lawrence

11. Joe Burrow

12. Ryan Tannehill

13. Matthew Stafford

14. Trey Lance — Matthew Seward (@Matt2Frosty) July 12, 2021

If you have one of the first picks in the draft and want to be comfortable with the quarterback position for years to come, Lawrence has to be your first option for your dynasty league.

Where will Trevor Lawrence be drafted in the 2021-2022 fantasy football rankings?

According to the Fantasy Football Calculator, Lawrence is the 14th-best quarterback this fantasy football season in points per reception (PPR) leagues. In dynasty leagues, he moves up a few places in the rankings. He's the 10th-best dynasty quarterback.

In dynasty rookie rankings, Lawrence is projected to be the fifth overall pick, behind teammate Travis Etienne. He's projected to be the first quarterback taken off the board.

Jacksonville Jaguars Off-Season Workout

How does the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense impact Trevor Lawrence's fantasy football performances in 2021?

The Jaguars have many productive pieces on their offense. Still, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will have work cut out trying to fix the team's offensive line to keep Lawrence upright throughout the season.

The receiver trio of Laviska Shenault, D. J. Chark and Marvin Jones is perfect. The running back group composed of Travis Etienne, Carlos Hyde and James Robinson is versatile, quick and explosive. If the offensive line holds its own, Lawrence will be a great fantasy player in his rookie season.

Why does Trevor Lawrence rank so high in fantasy football dynasty leagues?

Lawrence is the best quarterback in this year's draft and has enough talent to lift the Jaguars to new heights. He's been projected as the first overall pick since his freshman season and the Jaguars were lucky enough to be at the top of the draft once he became available.

When you draft a guy like Lawrence in your dynasty leagues, you don't need to worry about the quarterback position for the remainder of the league's history. He's set to become an NFL star as soon as he steps onto the field.

Trevor Lawrence's strengths and weaknesses

Trevor Lawrence's strengths: Basically everything. He has the ideal athleticism for the position. He's quick, strong, mobile and can make every throw in the playbook. He's also mechanically sound even when the pocket collapses around him.

Trevor Lawrence's weakness: It's tough to point at any aspect of Lawrence's game as a weakness. It'll take some time for him to get used to the speed of the NFL, as he had some minor problems under pressure in college, but he'll get over it fast.

