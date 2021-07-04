Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster projection: The Jaguars build around QB Trevor Lawrence and strong secondary

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted two future offensive stars in QB Trevor Lawrence and his college teammate RB Travis Etienne. There's a lot of youth in this roster, and the Jaguars have found some gems throughout the draft: Laviska Shenault Jr, CJ Henderson, Josh Allen, Jawaan Taylor, DJ Chark Jr, Myles Jack and Brandon Linder.

WIth first year head coach and collegiate legend Urban Meyer and FA signings Marvin Jones Jr and Shaquill Griffin, the Jacksonville Jaguars could have enough juice to go from one win to at least five this upcoming season. Training camp starts July 27th for the Jaguars, and here is who could make the final roster come Week 1.

Who will make the cut and end up on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster?

QBs (3): Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew, CJ Beathard

Trevor lawrence throwing to WR Tim Jones, TE Luke Farrell, and WR Jalen Camp #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/43H3eiiEf7 — Josiah🏈 (@RainingGamess) July 2, 2021

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is expected to lead the Jaguars into the future. Garnder Minshew was the starter last year before suffering a thumb injury and a major decline in play. Nevertheless, all signs point towards Minshew being traded before Week 1. CJ Beathard will remain on the roster as the future QB2 once a trade is finalized.

RB (3): Travis Etienne, James Robinson, Carlos Hyde

Only 4 RBs finished as a weekly top-6 fantasy back (Half-PPR) 5+ times in 2020:



Dalvin Cook: 7

Alvin Kamara: 6

Derrick Henry: 6

James Robinson: 5 pic.twitter.com/V0gcyJR9xg — 4for4 Fantasy Football (@4for4football) July 3, 2021

It was strange, to say the least, when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Etienne in the first round. They had a breakout star RB in UDFA, James Robinson, last year and signed Carlos Hyde as a reliable veteran backup.

All three men still warrant a roster spot, but it will be interesting to see how the offense utilizes them.

WR (7): DJ Chark Jr, Marvin Jones Jr, Laviska Shenault Jr, Phillip Dorsett, Collin Johnson Jamal Agnew, Jalen Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

The 'Jrs' of Chark, Jones and Shenault will make up the top starters, with Shenault serving as the slot.

Phillip Dorsett was brought in as FA and will likely be the #4 receiver. HC Urban Meyer is a fan of his speed, and that could be why the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him earlier in free-agency.

Collin Johnson is the largest receiver in the roster and has shown improvements in the training camp. Jamal Agnew and Jalen Camp will battle to be the lead return specialist, but both should make the final roster.

TE (3): Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell

No Tim Tebow? Don't bet on the former New York Met to make the final roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars could bring in an additional player later on, though. Chris Manhertz is more of a blocker than a receiver.

James O'Shaughnessy is entering his fifth year but has never had more than 28 catches in a season. Farrell was a fifth-round pick, but he isn't a strong receiver either.

OL (10): Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, AJ Cann, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little, Ben Bartch, Dewin Gray, Tyler Shatley, KC McDermott

This unit was the 22nd-best last year, according to PFF. The Jacksonville Jaguars tagged Cam Robinson, who is nothing more than an average tackle right now.

Jawaan Taylor allowed a league-high 58 QB pressures. The team needs their tackles to reach their potential this year, or else risk getting replaced next year.

Brandon Linder was graded as the best pass-blocking center. Walker Little was drafted in the second round, but isn't quite ready to start yet. Andrew Norwell was one of the best pass-blockers, and was ranked sixth by PFF. AJ Cann was ranked 13th-best.

DL (6): Taven Bryan, Roy Robertson-Harris, Malcolm Brown, Jay Tufele, Adam Gotsis, DaVon Hamilton

Highest-graded rookie defenders in Wk 9

1. Davon Hamilton, Jaguars DT - 89.7

2. Doug Costin, Jaguars DT - 87.9 pic.twitter.com/LT1oH6lEmW — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive line was ranked as one of the worst in 2020. Taven Bryan and Malcolm Brown return for the Jacksonville Jaguars as likely starters, and Roberstson-Harris coming in should hopefully kickstart some production.

Jay Tufele, a 3rd-round pick, isn't an explosive player, and DaVon Hamilton will look to make an impact in Year 2.

LB (9): Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, Myles Jack, Joe Schobert, Jihad Ward, Damien Wilson, Dakota Allen, Lerentee McCray, Leon Jacobs

Highest-graded red-zone defenders:

1. Budda Baker - 94.0

2. Myles Jack - 93.0

3. Xavier Rhodes - 92.7 pic.twitter.com/XbGUDnyxi4 — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

Josh Allen, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson and Joe Schobert are the starters in a strong linebacker group.

Jihad Ward was a rotational player for Baltimore and had a career-high three sacks last year. Leon Jacobs is ready to make an impact himself after missing most of 2020.

Damien Wilson is a veteran backup but not a well-rounded linebacker. Allen and McCray are experienced depth players and are great in special teams.

CB (5): CJ Henderson, Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Sidney Jones, Tre Herndon

Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins

Another strong area for the Jacksonville Jaguars is the secondary. 2020 1st-round pick CJ Henderson missed several games but is healthy with a talented group around him.

Griffin signed a huge 3-year/ $40 million deal after a stellar season with Seattle. Rookie Tyson Campbell was one of the highest-graded CBs in the draft. Sidney Jones was arguably the best healthy CB in the team last year, and Tre Herndon is a UDFA nickel standout.

S (4): Rayshawn Jenkins, Jarrod Wilson, Andre Cisco, Rudy Ford

This is an improving position in the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. Former LA Charger Rayshawn Jenkins had a career-high 84 tackles in 2020, and Jarrod Wilson had 69 tackles in just 12 games.

Andre Cisco was a pick in the third round this year and had 13 INTs in college. Rudy Ford serves the role of a solid backup from the Eagles.

ST (3): Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

Josh Lambo is an effective kicker, and his only competition is Aldrick Rosas, who is dealing with off--field issues.

Punter Logan Cooke performed well despite having a career-low number of punts (which is a positive thing for the Jacksonville Jaguars). LS Ross Matiscik is in his second year after being a UDFA.

Edited by Bhargav