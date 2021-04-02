2021 NFL draft prospect profile: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne was the number one ranked running back prospect for the majority of the 2020 college football season. Towards the end of the 2020 season, Alabama running back Najee Harris dethroned Etienne from the top spot. Etienne is still one of the best running back prospects in this year's draft and will be a first-round pick.

-- Height: 5'10"

-- Weight: 205 pounds

-- Position: Running back

-- College: Clemson

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Travis Etienne's Strengths

Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne shows a tremendous amount of patience and waits for his offensive line to develop rushing lanes for him to hit. He has great short-range quickness and works hard for every yard he gains. His ability to keep his feet moving and fighting off tacklers is what separates him from many of the draft prospects.

Etienne lowers his shoulders and isn't afraid of contact. He does possess the skill set to make tacklers miss to pick up extra yards.

During his time at Clemson, Travis Etienne was a huge contributor to both the Tigers' passing and running game. Etienne made catches during his career at Clemson that some wide receivers couldn't catch. One thing that stands out the most about Travis Etienne is that he's okay with not being in the spotlight.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Travis Etienne's Weaknesses

Etienne in action for Clemson v Georgia Tech

Travis Etienne has had a hard time holding on to the football over the past two seasons at Clemson. NFL scouts fear the fumbling problem could carry over to the NFL during his rookie season. Scouts also think he will have a hard time creating yards after the first initial contact in the NFL, which is something he did well in college.

Etienne will not be a threat around the goal-line or short-yardage situations in the NFL. He could potentially be limited to first or second down until he develops the ability to pick up a blitz on passing downs. There were times at Clemson where he missed blocks which resulted in Lawrence getting sacked.

There's one problem that Travis Etienne has and it's something scouts are picking up on. Etienne's frame could potentially be maxed out. It's something that he will need to build to develop into an elite running back in the NFL. If his frame is maxed out, Etienne's NFL potential could be limited.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Travis Etienne's Career at Clemson

Etienne can still become an elite NFL star

Travis Etienne spent all four years at Clemson University. He was talented enough to leave Clemson after his sophomore and junior seasons. Etienne decided to come back for his senior year to make one more run at a national championship.

His best season at Clemson was his sophomore season when Clemson won the national Championship over Alabama. During his sophomore season, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,658 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 204 carries. He was a huge help to then freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne brought home the 2018 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, 2018 ACC Player of the Year, 2019 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, 2019 ACC Player of the Year, and was a 2020 Consensus All-America selection. He led the ACC in rushing yards and rushing yards per attempt in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He will go down as one of the best running backs in Clemson history.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Travis Etienne's Career Rushing Stats

-- Rushing attempts: 686

-- Rushing yards: 4,952 yards

-- Yards per attempt: 7.2 yards

-- Rushing touchdowns: 70

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Travis Etienne's Career Receiving Stats

-- Receptions: 102

-- Receiving yards: 1,155 yards

-- Yards per reception: 11.3 yards

-- Receiving touchdowns: 8