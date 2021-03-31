2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Alabama RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris is currently the top-ranked running back in the 2021 NFL Draft class after four years at Alabama. It's rare for skill position players to spend more than two years playing at Alabama. Harris has been a great college football player on and off the field. Let's take a look at the NFL draft prospect profile for Alabama running back Najee Harris.

-- Height: 6'1 7/8"

-- Weight: 230 pounds

-- Position: Running back

-- School: Alabama

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Najee Harris' strengths

Najee Harris is an NFL offensive coordinator's dream at the running back position. Harris is a three down back with a complete set of skills. The number one running back prospect possesses great athleticism, heart and instincts.

One thing that stands out the most about Najee Harris is that his motor never shuts down. He runs the football hard whether it's his first carry or his 35th carry of the game. Najee Harris can run in between tackles with power and isn't easily tackled.

Harris can also bounce the run plays to the outside and force defenders to miss with his stutter step or juke moves. When it comes to the pass game he can catch the football on short routes and has the ability to catch the football down the field. Najee Harris doesn't let the football get to his body, he catches it with his hands, and he also has the ability to adjust if the pass is thrown poorly.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Najee Harris' weaknesses

With Najee Harris not running his 40-yard dash at the Alabama Pro Day, it's hard to judge if his speed has improved. One thing scouts are saying is that he does have speed but it's not blazing speed. His recruiting profile says that he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 before he went to Alabama.

While watching the film on Najee Harris, he's a great runner between the tackles because he runs with power. The problem is that it's not as overwhelmingly powerful as others may say. Harris lacks patience and plays at one speed.

He doesn't have that breakaway burst and will be caught by most corners in at the next level. Another thing that was noticeable was that he could make defenders miss in space but his moves will need improvement to work in the NFL. Like every top prospect, there's always room for growth.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Najee Harris' career at Alabama

Najee Harris got off to a slow start at Alabama, but after his freshman year, he really turned it on. Harris has improved every season as the Albama running back. His best season was the 2020 college football season.

During his senior season at Alabama, Najee Harris ran for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns on 251 carries. He doubled his rushing touchdowns total from 2019 where he had 13. He was also selected for the 2020 Consesus All-America and the 2020 Doak Walker Award.

He led the SEC in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2020. He also led all running backs in the NCAA with 26 rushing touchdowns. Harris finished second in the NCAA in rushing attempts and third in rushing yards. To cap off his college career at Alabama, Najee Harris helped the Crimson Tide win the 2020-2021 national championship.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Najee Harris' career rushing stats

-- Rushing Attempts: 638

-- Rushing Yards: 3,843 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 80

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Najee Harris' career receiving stats

-- Receptions: 80

-- Receiving Yards: 781 yards

-- Receiving Touchdowns: 11