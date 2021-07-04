Jaguars wide receiver predicts: "We're going to shock a lot of people"

The only way is up for the Jacksonville Jaguars after a league-worst record of 1-15 last season. A lot has changed for the franchise this offseason, with a new head coach, starting rookie quarterback and exciting running back acquired.

One player who was a part of last season´s debacle was wide receiver D.J. Chark. The 24-year-old wideout is looking forward to a fresh start in Jacksonville.

A new era for the Jaguars

During an interview on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access, fourth-year receiver D.J. Chark spoke on the team's expectations as it starts a new era under coach Urban Meyer.

"Just to go out there and compete, be better than what we were last year," Chark told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz. "The 1-15 season is somewhere that we don't want to go back. Everyone that's here understands that. The guys that came in came from a lot of winning programs so we're trying to develop that winning culture and just that comradery here and I think we're going to do really good. I think we're gonna shock a lot of people. I'm not one of the people that's huge on setting record goals or anything like that, or saying how many wins or losses we're gonna have but we're gonna be an exciting football team, for sure."

The Jaguars' new head coach, Urban Meyer, is new to the NFL but comes with a legendary college football coaching background. The 56-year-old won three national championships during his college coaching career and will be a breath of fresh air for the long-suffering franchise.

Meyer gets to call plays for the number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson star who has all the tools to be a great NFL quarterback. The Jaguars also drafted his college teammate, running back Travis Ettiene.

They will join the Jags' receiving core, which features Chark, new signing veteran wideout Marvin Jones and 2020 second-rounder Laviska Shenault Jr.

Chark is confident that the new faces will help the Jaguars be competitive in the upcoming 2021 NFL season. He's particularly excited about the Jaguars wide receiving group.

"We take a lot of responsibility and accountability when it comes to the passing game," he shared. "Marvin coming in, [he's] a dynamic player. Laviska being young and so dynamic, me still trying to reach new heights. I think we have a lot to prove but I think it's gonna come together real smooth. And definitely being able to have Trevor back there, it's crazy how that he's so young and so talented. So, the sky is the limit, really, with us right now. We don't know how great we can be but we know we can be great, for sure."

All eyes will be on the new-look Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2021 NFL season kicks off in September.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar