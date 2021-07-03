5 strengths and weaknesses for the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into the 2021-22 season

The Jaguars enter 2021 with a lot of hope for the future after picking Trevor Lawrence number one overall in the draft. While the quarterback will need some time to get used to the NFL in his rookie year, Jacksonville will hope to bounce back from an awful 2020 season with Lawrence running the show.

Tweaks have been made in several areas of the team and the franchise will surely improve from last year. Urban Meyer, though, will hope the team can spring a surprise and make a run in the AFC South. It all comes down to hope in Jacksonville this year. Hope and Trevor Lawrence.

Five strengths of the Jacksonville Jaguars

#1 Trevor Lawrence

The first overall pick in the draft, Lawrence's arrival is sure to take the Jaguars to another level. His floor is higher than what Jacksonville has had for much of the past decade, and his pick brings hope to a franchise that has been devoid of that ray of sunshine in recent seasons.

#2 Running backs

Taking Travis Etienne in the first round has added more talent to a group of running backs that already includes James Robinson and Carlos Hyde. The Jaguars' running backs are a talented group who can also contribute to the passing game from the backfield.

#3 Wide receivers

Although the Jaguars don't have any elite wide receivers, the depth at WR is decent enough to give Lawrence a chance to stand out in his rookie season. D. J. Chark, Marvin Jones, and Laviska Shenault make a formidable trio, and veterans like Philip Dorsett and Pharoh Cooper can contribute as backups.

#4 Young group of defensive ends

Growing pains with K'Lavon Chaisson's first season and Josh Allen's injuries made the Jaguars' pass rush last year pretty ineffective, but they have the quality to turn the corner and become stars in 2021. They were both chosen in the first round of the last two drafts, and the return of the experienced Josh Allen will take some of the pressure off Chaisson.

#5 Cornerbacks

One of the deepest positions in Jacksonville's roster is cornerback, where Shaquill Griffin, an above-average outside corner, comes in to add experience and help talented young CJ Henderson and Tyson Campbell develop their potential.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Sidney Jones showed promise in 2020 and if he manages to stay healthy - which has been a problem in his career so far - he could become a key player in the Jaguars' defense.

Five weaknesses of the Jacksonville Jaguars

#1 Tight ends

No, Tim Tebow will not be the solution for the Jaguars' tight end group, one of the worst in the league by a good margin. No player has more than 1,000 receiving yards in his career, and James O'Shaugnessy, the number one at the position, has been in the league since 2015. Lawrence will have problems if he needs an escape valve in the middle of the field throughout 2021.

Tim Tebow will hope to make the 53-man roster

#2 Tackles

Despite their young age, both Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor haven't shown much since they were drafted. Robinson received the franchise tag in a surprising move, as his performances certainly didn't justify a $13 million contract.

Walker Little was chosen in the second round of the draft, and if Robinson and Taylor don't improve, Little could take the field sooner than expected.

#3 Defensive line depth

If you take Allen and Chaisson out of the equation, the Jaguars' defensive line becomes one of the worst in the NFL. Roy Robertson-Harris is a solid defensive tackle, but there's not much left beyond that, especially with Taven Bryan failing to live up to his promise. The Jaguars will need to invest more in the coming years to threaten opposing offensive lines.

#4 Linebacker group

Myles Jack and Joe Schobert have big contracts, but none of them justify the huge investment the Jaguars have made in the position, especially Jack, since signing his second contract. The depth at the position isn't encouraging either, with Damien Wilson arriving from the Chiefs without delivering much in Kansas City.

#5 Urban Meyer

Meyer is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in college football history, but his early signs as an NFL coach haven't been encouraging. The team's draft class fell short and the Jaguars were recently fined for violations during OTAs.

Of course, the performance on the field is what matters, but Meyer's first steps with the Jaguars have not been inspiring.

