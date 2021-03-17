NFL Free Agency: Jacksonville Jaguars agree deal with CB Shaquill Griffin

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $44.5 million deal with former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The deal was great for both parties, as the Jaguars secondary gets a big boost while Griffin receives a big day with $29 million in guaranteed money.

Griffin has started 53 games at cornerback for the Seahawks over the last four seasons. The Jaguars now have two corners locked up for the 2021 NFL season with Shaquill Griffin and C.J. Henderson.

Former Seahawks' CB Shaquill Griffin is signing a three-year, $44.5 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $29 million guaranteed, sources confirmed to @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/XG87oLgzXt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2021

New head coach Urban Meyer has built a great foundation for the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary. Adding Shaquill Griffin gives the Jaguars two young corners to build the defense around. Let's take a look at how adding Shaquill Griffin will help the Jaguars' defense in 2021.

NFL Free Agency: How does adding Shaquill Griffin improve the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary?

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin

The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 27th in pass defense in the 2020 NFL season. Jacksonville gave up 264.4 passing yards per game and only intercepted 12 passes all year. Linebacker Joe Schobert led the Jaguars in interceptions with 3.

From Free Agency Frenzy: Splash in Jax, as the #Jaguars land CB Shaquill Griffin. pic.twitter.com/mTpa3CFRCH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

In Shaquill Griffin, the Jaguars get a cornerback that can matchup against the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have two elite corners for the first time since A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. First-year head coach Urban Meyer has done a great job so far this offseason.

Advertisement

Shaquill Griffin's Career Stats

-- Solo tackles: 203

-- Assisted tackles: 46

-- Total tackles: 249

-- Pass deflections: 48

-- Tackles for loss: 9

-- Interceptions: 6

Shaquill Griffin was selected to a Pro Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. He played more than 70% of the defensive snaps for the Seahawks. Griffin is reliable and has the ability to be a shut-down corner for the Jaguars in 2021.

Shaquill Griffin has played in four playoff games for the Seattle Seahawks and has started all four. In those four games, Shaquill Griffin posted 12 total tackles and three pass deflections.

Urban Meyer has been on a spending spree early this off-season, focusing primarily on fixing the Jaguars defense. Jacksonville also holds the #1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. If all goes well, the Jaguars could make a run at the NFL playoffs this season.