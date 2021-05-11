When was the last time Tim Tebow played football?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to sign Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, as per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rumors have been doing the rounds about the former quarterback making a comeback to play for former coach Urban Meyer. Tebow was a part of the Florida Gators team that was coached by Meyer.

It has been 3,053 days since Tim Tebow played a snap in an NFL game. Since leaving the NFL, Tebow has been playing professional baseball and working as an analyst for ESPN. The Jaguars needed a tight end and NFL scouts mentioned that this was Tim Tebow's original role.

Having not played a single game in 3,053 days, is Tim Tebow in game shape to play football in 2021?

Examining Tim Tebow's height, weight, and overall shape after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets v Tennessee Titans

Tim Tebow has been playing professional baseball inside the New York Mets' organization. He is in game shape and ready to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's how Tim Tebow measures heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Height: 6-foot-3 inches

Weight: 236 pounds

Arm Length: 31 3/4

Hand Size: 10 1/8

How did Tim Tebow's first appearance in the NFL go?

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Tim Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos as the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Tebow spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos before being sent to the New York Jets, where he played only one season. Tim Tebow then saw playing time with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots before walking away from football.

It's been a minute since Tim Tebow last played in the NFL 😳 pic.twitter.com/DieIIaZhli — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow stuck to his guns when it came to his NFL career. Many NFL scouts thought that Tebow would have been a better tight end than a quarterback in the NFL. Fans and analysts will now have their questions answered about Tim Tebow's best role in the NFL.

Let's take a look at how Tim Tebow's first appearance in the NFL went in the quarterback position.

Tim Tebow's career passing stats at QB:

Completions: 173

Attempts: 361

Completion percentage: 47.9%

Passing yards: 2,422 yards

Passing touchdowns: 17

Interceptions: 9

Tim Tebow is back with Urban Meyer 👀



🗣 BRING BACK THE JUMP PASS

pic.twitter.com/zJODwhuPaX — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow's career rushing stats:

Attempts: 197

Rushing yards: 989 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 12