NFL: What is Tim Tebow’s net worth?

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow started his football career at the University of Florida. During his time playing for the Gators, Tebow brought home two national championships and the Heisman trophy. Tim Tebow played all four years at Florida and put up eye-popping stats.

The Denver Broncos drafted Tim Tebow with the 25th overall pick first-round of the 2010 NFL draft. Tebow spent his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos before joining the New York Jets. He walked away from the game of football in 2012 after only starting two games with the Jets.

Between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, Tim Tebow made a total of $9.6 million in the NFL. Tim Tebow has ventured into many different careers since leaving the NFL. Here is how Tebow has earned his net worth with and without football.

Former NFL QB Tim Tebow's net worth is an estimated $5 million

After Tim Tebow walked away from football, he joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2013. Despite receiving rave reviews for his work as an analyst, Tebow wanted to continue being a professional athlete and decided to pursue professional baseball in 2016. Tim Tebow spent his entire baseball career with the New York Mets organization.

Tim Tebow started his baseball career off with a first pitch home run for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Although Tebow never made it up to play in the majors, he still put together a decent professional baseball career. He announced in 2020 that he accepted an invitation to play on the Philippines national baseball team.

Tim Tebow's baseball contract has not been spoken of other than the $100,000 signing bonus he received in 2016. The former NFL quarterback announced in February 2021 that he was going to step away from baseball.

Tim Tebow started the Tim Tebow Foundation to help individuals who are struggling in life. Tebow goes around and speaks with adults and children who may be going through a tough time. One thing that is well-known is that life was more than just football for Tim Tebow.

Tebow is still working as a college football analyst for ESPN. He was last seen at the national championship between Alabama and Ohio State. Between his NFL career, his professional baseball career, and working with ESPN. Tim Tebow has built a net worth of $5 million.