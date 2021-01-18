NFL: Three reasons why Urban Meyer will take the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs in 2021

Urban Meyer was one of the most successful college football coaches of all time. Now, he's moving to the NFL, as he has been hired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer has his work cut out for him, as the Jaguars went 1-15 this past season. But many fans hope that the former coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes can turn this franchise around.

With plenty of high draft picks this year, this team could significantly improve sooner rather than later. Plus, the potential for a spending spree in free agency might turn Jacksonville into a winner. It might sound crazy, but the Jaguars could make the playoffs next season.

Here's a look at three reasons why Urban Meyer will lead the Jaguars to the NFL Playoffs in the 2021 NFL Season.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars have 11 draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars will have 11 total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Four of these picks will be in the first two rounds. In fact, the Jaguars will have five draft picks within the top 65 selection in this year's draft. The most important pick is the number one overall selection.

Jacksonville will have the first overall pick and the 25th pick in the first round. The team is widely expected to select will probably be Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. That selection could transform the franchise, and the Jaguars could land another quality player with the 25th pick.

What could be for the Jaguars next season … 💭 pic.twitter.com/KNWCtbVl3n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2021

Here, the Jaguars could do one of two things. They could draft an offensive tackle to protect their quarterback. The team could also opt to trade the pick. For example, they could send it to the Houston Texans, a team that doesn't currently have a pick in the first round. In theory, the Jaguars could trade for some Texans players who could contribute right away.

In the second round, Urban Meyer and the Jaguars have two picks. With these selections, the team could bolster its offensive line and add a running back. These selections could help the offense become a well-rounded unit.

With just a few selections, the Jaguars could meet several of the glaring needs they're hoping to fill heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. At this point, Meyer would have eight remaining picks to fill some of the team's other weaknesses.

If Urban Meyer plays his cards right, he could put together the best NFL Draft in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2) Urban Meyer has won everywhere he has coached

Urban Meyer at Ohio State University

Urban Meyer has proven time after time that he can win wherever he coaches. In 17 years coaching at the college level, Meyer posted a record of 187-32-0, which gives him a .854 win percentage, and he won three National Championships.

One underrated aspect of Meyer's transition to the NFL is his most recent job with FOX. He had the important opportunity to do his homework by studying modern college football, which often parallels the constantly changing game NFL fans see on a weekly basis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Urban Meyer as their new head coach. Meyer, 56, last coached the Ohio State Buckeyes for 7 seasons (2012-2018). The Buckeyes won the National Championship in 2014. Overall, Meyer was 83-9 with the Buckeyes.#JacksonvilleJaguars #UbranMeyer pic.twitter.com/nf78irpyTF — Poeskie's Sports News Alert (@PoeskieA) January 15, 2021

Meyer has reportedly been considering a move to the NFL for a few years. He has analyzed every angle of this decision, and he's aware of the challenges he'll be facing as he adapts to the NFL. At this point, it looks like Meyer is set up to succeed in Jacksonville.

3) The AFC South might be weak next year

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars play in the AFC South, a division where all four teams could realistically win the crown next season. Urban Meyer's most challenging competition is the Tennessee Titans because Derrick Henry is an elite running back. The Colts are facing plenty of questions heading into next season, as Phillip Rivers might not be back in 2021.

Meanwhile, the situation in Houston seems to be pretty dire. Star QB Deshaun Watson might be on his way out the door.

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

The Titans also lost their offensive coordinator, so their offense might not be as electric next year. With all of these potential changes in the AFC South, Urban Meyer could potentially take the division by storm in his first year.

The Jaguars should also have a fairly easy schedule next season. The team will face eight opponents who were not in the playoffs this year. Urban Meyer and the Jaguars could capitalize by producing a winning season in the new coach's debut with the franchise.

Prediction for the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars:

A lot can (and will) change by the time the 2021 NFL season begins. But right now, it's fair to predict that if the Jaguars get a little lucky, Urban Meyer could lead the team to a 10-6 record and an NFL Wild Card playoff game.