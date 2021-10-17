Jaguars vs Dolphins: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The last NFL International Series game of the 2021 season puts two Florida teams against each other for a 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff when the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars play in London.

Together, the Dolphins and the Jaguars have a single win in the 2021 season, with both considered major disappointments in the first five weeks. There was some expectation for Miami to be a playoff contender, but injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a defensive regression have left the Dolphins with a 1-4 start.

On the other hand, the Jaguars are a complete mess. Yes, they have Trevor Lawrence under center, but they did a poor job building an offense around him, thus his full potential is yet to be unlocked. There's also the chaos caused by Urban Meyer's off-field distractions.

All in all, this will be a game between two desperate teams trying to salvage anything from a poor season. Check out the injury report and the starting line-up for this London game below.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

Miami Dolphins

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Xavien Howard Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out WR Devante Parker Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out QB Jacoby Brissett Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable CB Byron Jones Achilles Limited Limited Limited Questionable TE Adam Shaheen Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Preston Williams Groin - Limited Limited Questionable

It's a mixed bag for the Dolphins in their final injury report before the game.

Two of their biggest stars will be out from the contest. Cornerback Xavien Howard, who led the NFL in interceptions last year, and wide receiver DeVante Parker, one of Miami's best receiving options, are both confirmed absences with shoulder injuries. They didn't practice the whole week.

Cornerback Byron Jones (achilles), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) all had limited practice throughout the week and are considered game-time decisions for the game.

If there are any good news, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out of the injury report and should start his first game since Week 2. Miami desperately needs him back.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status LB Myles Jack Back DNP DNP DNP Out OL Rashaad Coward Ankle - DNP DNP Out CB Tyson Campbell Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable DL Roy Robertson-Harris Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable

The Jaguars got a little bit of luck with injuries for this overseas game. The only absence from their starting lineup will be linebacker Myles Jack, who's recovering from a back injury and did not practice all week.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, both new additions to the team for the 2021 season, had limited practice over the week and are considered questionable to play.

Backup offensive lineman Rashaad Coward is also out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars starting lineup

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovailoa | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Austin Jackson, Jesse Davis, Greg Mancz, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel | CB - Byron Jones, Justin Coleman, Noah Igbinoghene | S - Jason McCourty, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones, DJ Chark | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Shaquille Quarterman, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

