Tua Tagovailoa injury: What happened to Dolphins QB?

The Miami Dolphins suffered a big loss in the first quarter of Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury. The Bills' defensive end A.J. Epenesa was unblocked on the edge and crashed into Tagovailoa. Tua Tagovailoa walked off the field under his power, but he walked gingerly and had to be carted to the locker room.

Tua Tagovailoa's injury opens up the door for Jacoby Brissett to start

Tua Tagovailoa was 1 of four for 13 yards before he was injured. The Dolphins' offensive line allowed three sacks in the first quarter. Two of them came on the first drive. All three sacks were on unblocked defenders. The third sack was the one that ultimately injured Tagovailoa.

As a result, Jacoby Brissett is starting in Tagovailoa's place for the remainder of the game. The Dolphins were down 14-0 at the time of Tagovailoa's injury. Brissett will enter the game and have to play from behind. Brissett is a capable backup with experience.

The official diagnosis for Tagovaiola is a rib injury. His return is questionable. Based on how gingerly he walked, it wouldn't be a surprise if he didn't return. This will be a storyline to track for the remainder of the game.

Edited by Henno van Deventer