5 backup QBs with big roles to play this season

We know in the NFL that backup QBs will have to feature for many teams at some point as the starting quarterback gets injured. But in the 2021 NFL season, quarterbacks seem to be dropping like flies. It will be up to the backup QBs to steer their franchises to winning seasons. Here are the five backup QBs on whom the hopes of their teams and fans rest.

Backup QBs to keep an eye on

#1 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears fans having been clamoring for Justin Fields to take the field for a long time. They got their wish when Andy Dalton went off injured in their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Justin Fields was not spectacular but he could lead the team to a 20-17 win.

#2 - Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins

Jacoby Brissett could do a fine job with the Miami Dolphins if the offensive line lets him do so. They were the reason that Tua time came to a premature end in their blowout loss to the Bills. Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle also had drops. If they can get the surrounding players in the offense playing at a higher level, Jacoby Brissett could yet take a few people by surprise.

#3 - Jacob Eason, Indianapolis Colts

Backup QB Jacob Eason got his very first taste of NFL action after Carson Wentz sprained both his ankles and had to leave the field. He could not lead his team past the Los Angeles Rams, falling 27-24, but the organization has faith in him that he can be their guy against the Tennessee Titans in the next game.

#4 - Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills will begin the game against the Carolina Panthers next week after Tyrod Taylor was officially ruled out.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills will start Thursday night vs. Panthers. Tyrod Taylor officially ruled out. Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills will start Thursday night vs. Panthers. Tyrod Taylor officially ruled out.

He threw a touchdown and an interception in the loss to the Cleveland Browns, but will be hoping for a better performance once he gets his first start.

#5 - Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Backup QB Taylor Heinicke replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and this week got his first start of the 2021 NFL season. He was consistently excellent at extending plays and ended up completing 73.8% of his passes for 458 yards. He had three touchdowns and just one interception for a 104.4 passer rating. The Washington Football Team may have already found its franchise quarterback.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar