Chargers vs. Patriots injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

Two of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks will go head-to-head when the New England Patriots travel to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

The Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who won the Rookie of the Year award last season, is putting together another strong campaign in his second season.

The Patriots' rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been thoroughly impressive so far in his young NFL career. The former Alabama star's accuracy and execution have stood out.

The two young guns will be fit for the Week 8 clash between their sides, but what about the rest of the teams? Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Chargers vs. Patriots:

Chargers vs. Patriots injury report

Los Angeles Chargers

Player Position Injury Game Status Drue Tranquill LB Chest Questionable Austin Ekeler RB Hip Questionable

New England Patriots

Player Position Injury Game Status David Andrews C Ankle Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Kendrick Bourne WR Shoulder Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Neck Questionable Nick Folk K Left Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DT Finger Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Shoulder Questionable Josh Uche LB Shoulder Questionable Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Shaun Wade CB Concussion Questionable Deatrich Wise Jr. DL Knee Questionable Carl Davis DL Hand Questionable Brandon King LB Thigh Out

Chargers vs. Patriots starting lineups

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar