×
Create
Notifications

Chargers vs. Patriots injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

New England Patriots&#039; rookie QB Mac Jones
New England Patriots' rookie QB Mac Jones
Param Nagda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Oct 31, 2021 04:26 AM IST
Preview

Two of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks will go head-to-head when the New England Patriots travel to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

The Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who won the Rookie of the Year award last season, is putting together another strong campaign in his second season.

The Patriots' rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been thoroughly impressive so far in his young NFL career. The former Alabama star's accuracy and execution have stood out.

The two young guns will be fit for the Week 8 clash between their sides, but what about the rest of the teams? Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Chargers vs. Patriots:

Chargers vs. Patriots injury report

Los Angeles Chargers

Player PositionInjuryGame Status
Drue TranquillLBChestQuestionable
Austin Ekeler RBHipQuestionable

New England Patriots

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
David Andrews CAnkleQuestionable
Ja'Whaun BentleyLBRibsQuestionable
Kendrick BourneWRShoulderQuestionable
Kyle Dugger DBNeckQuestionable
Nick FolkKLeft KneeQuestionable
Davon GodchauxDTFingerQuestionable
Dont'a HightowerLBAnkleQuestionable
Shaq MasonOLAbdomenQuestionable
Jonnu SmithTEShoulderQuestionable
Josh UcheLBShoulder Questionable
Kyle Van NoyLBGroinQuestionable
Shaun WadeCBConcussionQuestionable
Deatrich Wise Jr.DLKneeQuestionable
Carl DavisDLHandQuestionable
Brandon KingLBThighOut

Chargers vs. Patriots starting lineups

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

ALSO READArticle Continues below

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी