Chargers vs. Patriots injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

Two of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks will go head-to-head when the New England Patriots travel to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.
The Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who won the Rookie of the Year award last season, is putting together another strong campaign in his second season.
The Patriots' rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been thoroughly impressive so far in his young NFL career. The former Alabama star's accuracy and execution have stood out.
The two young guns will be fit for the Week 8 clash between their sides, but what about the rest of the teams? Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Chargers vs. Patriots:
Chargers vs. Patriots injury report
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
Chargers vs. Patriots starting lineups
Los Angeles Chargers
QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton
DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long
New England Patriots
QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron
DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey