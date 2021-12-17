Who is Shedeur Sanders? How is he linked to Brady brand? 

Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks you may not have ever heard of, but you certainly are familiar with his father. Shedeur’s dad is NFL Hall-of-Fame defensive back Deion Sanders.

Sanders was an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and a two-time Super Bowl winner. In September 2020, Sanders was hired as the 21st head football coach at Jackson State University and his son is the starting quarterback as a true freshman.

Read: Deion Sanders invited IG model to motivate Jackson State University players and staff

Per ESPN and 247Sports, Shedeur Sanders was a four-star recruit coming out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. Sanders was ranked No. 60 on ESPN300 board, the 12th best quarterback in the nation, and eighth in the state of Texas.

He wrapped up his time at Trinity Christian School prep career with 47 wins as the starting quarterback.

In his final year, he threw for 3,702 yards, with 43 touchdowns and a 69 percent completion percentage. Sanders finished his high school career with 12,498 passing yards and 166 passing touchdowns.

He led Trinity Christian to the 2020 TCAL (Texas Christian Athletic League) National Championship.

Shedeur joined his dad, Deion, at Jackson State University, becoming the team’s starting quarterback. As a true freshman under center, Sanders led the Tigers to a 11-3 record and an 8-0 record in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference (SWAC) conference.

Sanders threw for 3,056 passing yards, which is in the top 15 in the FCS, and his 29 touchdown passes were tied for eighth in the FCS.

Wilton C. Jackson II @WiltonReports @GoJSUTigersFB QB Shedeur Sanders takes a picture with JSU fans during the team’s send off. JSU is headed to Atlanta to take on South Carolina State in the ‘21 Celebration Bowl on Saturday. @GoJSUTigersFB QB Shedeur Sanders takes a picture with JSU fans during the team’s send off. JSU is headed to Atlanta to take on South Carolina State in the ‘21 Celebration Bowl on Saturday. https://t.co/2tSSjHPClB

For his performance this year, Sanders won the Jerry Rice award as the top freshman in FCS football. He is the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) player to win the honor.

The award is named after Mississippi Valley State legend Jerry Rice, who was a Hall of Fame wide receiver and the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders joins Brady brand

Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is staking his claim in the name, image and likeness (NIL) game when it comes to NCAA athletes, signed Shedeur Sanders to be a part of "The Brady Brand," a new sports apparel company that will be out in January 2022.

Sanders is one of ten people to be a part of the brand thus far.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

Cade McNamara (Michigan) and

basketball players Jermaine Samuels (Villanova) and

Julian Reese (Maryland). JUST IN: @TomBrady signs 9 name, image and likeness deals to launch his new brand, including football players Shedeur Sanders (JSU)Cade McNamara (Michigan) andbasketball players Jermaine Samuels (Villanova) andJulian Reese (Maryland). JUST IN: @TomBrady signs 9 name, image and likeness deals to launch his new brand, including football players Shedeur Sanders (JSU)Cade McNamara (Michigan) andbasketball players Jermaine Samuels (Villanova) andJulian Reese (Maryland). https://t.co/7fadD4fBze

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke on the athletes signed to the brand:

“Their embodiment of BRADY’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance.”

This is not the first NIL deal Sanders has been a part of. In September of this year, he signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre to become a brand ambassador.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read: Tom Brady reveals the real reason behind starting 'Brady brand'

Edited by LeRon Haire