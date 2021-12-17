Tom Brady reveals the real reason behind starting 'Brady brand'

Tom Brady isn't just the most successful quarterback in NFL history. Brady is also a businessman capable of making money from ventures outside of his playing career.

Brady already has the trademark "TB12", which has been successful. Brady now plans to gear towards a new crowd in the landscape of college athletics.

The three-time MVP has started a new brand called "Brady Brand." It's a clothing brand that is sponsored and worn by ten college athletes across the country.

Brady spoke with Jim Gray on the "Let's Go" podcast Monday about how his new business venture will help college athletes.

Tom Brady @TomBrady We want to do things differently with @bradybrand . Proud to have these young men on our side. Full episode here: bit.ly/3s3SjgV We want to do things differently with @bradybrand. Proud to have these young men on our side. Full episode here: bit.ly/3s3SjgV https://t.co/do7xo52n32

Tom Brady reveals the real reason behind starting the 'Brady brand'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Brady's new brand wouldn't be possible without the NCAA changing its rules on athletes receiving pay or benefits. It wasn't until June 30, 2021, that the NCAA finally adopted a name and image likeness policy for its athletes.

In his interview with Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback acknowledged that. When Tom Brady was a college athlete, things were much different. Brady said,

"You know, it's amazing how much the world has changed in a short period of time. And with all the college athletics over a period of time it was really an opportunity because I remember being a college athlete. We went to school, and had some jobs and I think this is a nice way for these college athletes to earn some money. So having the ten men represent our first Brady campaign is very special. It's really a group of driven young men and young athletes at early stages in their career. And I'm just really excited to have a part of it."

One of Brady's athletes he recruited for his brand is Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is the son of legendary NFL player Deion Sanders and is a highly-touted four-star recruit.

He's enrolled at Jacksonville State, where his father is the head coach.

BRADY @bradybrand



BRADY™ is proud to stand behind the next generation of greatness.



RELEASE 1 [TRAIN + LIVE] launching 01.12.22



Sign up now on Jackson State Freshman Starting Quarterback @ShedeurSanders is redefining what legacy looks like.BRADY™ is proud to stand behind the next generation of greatness.RELEASE 1 [TRAIN + LIVE] launching 01.12.22Sign up now on BRADYbrand.com to get early access. Jackson State Freshman Starting Quarterback @ShedeurSanders is redefining what legacy looks like.BRADY™ is proud to stand behind the next generation of greatness.RELEASE 1 [TRAIN + LIVE] launching 01.12.22Sign up now on BRADYbrand.com to get early access. https://t.co/JHP3wy3x9M

Tom Brady venturing into this shouldn't come as a surprise. Brady has long been early to jump into new things, with his history surrounding cryptocurrency being an example.

On top of making NFL history weekly, Brady is giving back to the athletes that will come after him. It's cool to see Brady using his influence and brand to help young aspiring athletes pursue their dreams.

