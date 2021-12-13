Most touchdown passes in NFL history: Tom Brady becomes the first player to throw 700 TD passes

Tom Brady is quite literally a freak of nature. No quarterback in the history of the NFL has thrown as many touchdown passes as Brady, and he is doing this all at the age of 44. Few quarterbacks have even played into the years that Brady currently is, and he is setting records left and right.

There are still four games left in the regular season, and plenty of time for Brady to continue climbing this list.

With both postseason and regular season TDs combined, Brady has now thrown his 700th TD pass. Here are the top five quarterbacks with the most touchdowns in both the regular season and playoffs.

Which quarterback is near Tom Brady in total career touchdowns?

#5 - Aaron Rodgers - 450 TDs

Even though Aaron Rodgers is one of the most capable passers in the entire NFL, he still has a bit to go when catching up with the leaders on this list, including Tom Brady. Rodgers currently has 435 regular-season TD passes, a number that is certainly going to increase over the rest of the 2021 season.

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB If I had to vote today, Aaron Rodgers is my MVP. Some say “he has weapons,” I guess because MVS catches a 50-yd TD every few weeks. After Davante, his top receiver is an RB and a 31-yr-old slot WR. No one does more with less than Rodgers. If I had to vote today, Aaron Rodgers is my MVP. Some say “he has weapons,” I guess because MVS catches a 50-yd TD every few weeks. After Davante, his top receiver is an RB and a 31-yr-old slot WR. No one does more with less than Rodgers. https://t.co/hV2nwKUYsO

Rodgers also holds 45 playoff touchdowns, nearly half of what Brady has. Should the Packers make the playoffs, which is mostly a certainty, he will be able to somewhat catch up to Brady's numbers. Both are known to be touchdown machines.

#4 - Brett Favre - 552 TDs

Another legendary quarterback who has thrown a ridiculous number of touchdowns in his time in the NFL is Brett Favre. Favre did most of his work with the Packers before uncerimonously being replaced by the aforementioned Aaron Rodgers, still Favre is one of the all-time greats at the quarterback position. Favre ended his career with 508 regular-season TDs.

That number was further blown up by 44 playoff touchdowns, putting his total number at 552. Favre, on top of losing his job to Rodgers, has also lost his playoff touchdown count by one to Rodgers.

#3 - Peyton Manning - 579 TDs

Peyton Manning is another Hall of Fame quarterback on this list who has gone above and beyond with touchdown passes. He spent the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before finishing it off with the Denver Broncos. During that time, Peyton amassed 539 regular-season touchdowns.

Peyton's playoff touchdown count is smaller than the #5 and #4 on this list. He was able to throw 40 touchdown passes in the playoffs, ballooning his total career count to 579. Even though he has fewer playoff touchdowns, Peyton is a legend.

#2 - Drew Brees - 608 TDs

Drew Brees recently retired, leaving his total count to 608 TDs. Brees also started his career with the San Diego Chargers, before ending everything on a legendary run with the New Orleans Saints. During that time, he threw for 571 regular-season touchdowns.

His playoff touchdown count was 37, and that is where it will remain. Regardless of his playoff success, Brees will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback when his time comes to receive a gold jacket.

#1 - Tom Brady - 700 TDs

The lone man at the top is none other than Tom Brady, who now has 617 regular-season TDs and 83 post-season TDs. The ageless phenom continues to break records well into his 40s and it doesn't seem like he will stop anytime soon. Today's game saw Brady throw his 700th TD pass in total, to teammate Mike Evans.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore What a throw by Tom Brady- what a catch by Mike Evans.



Don’t know if too many QB-WR combos in the NFL can make this play into a TD. TB12 just barely getting it over the defender and Evans leaping for the catch. Beauty. What a throw by Tom Brady- what a catch by Mike Evans.Don’t know if too many QB-WR combos in the NFL can make this play into a TD. TB12 just barely getting it over the defender and Evans leaping for the catch. Beauty. https://t.co/D05pfKycFb

The TD is now going to be an even more legendary ball as this has become Brady's 700th all-time TD pass. Hopefully this time, Evans won't run off and give this ball to some random fan in the crowd. Brady is likely to add to this number over the course of the rest of the game, but it remains an astonishing achievement worth noting.

Edited by David Nyland