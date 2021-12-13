Watch: Tom Brady completes 700 TD passes with 58-yard walk-off throw vs. Bills in OT

Tom Brady is unreal as a player when it comes to OT wins. In usual fashion, when his back was up against the wall, Brady threw a walk-off TD pass to secure the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 10th win and their No. 2 spot in the entire NFC.

What makes this TD pass that much more remarkable is that it is now Brady's 700th pass, putting him as the only person in NFL history to throw that many. That number is, of course, the total he has thrown in the regular season and the playoffs.

What happened in the walk-off Tom Brady TD pass?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were locked in a challenging game against the NFL's toughest defense: the Buffalo Bills. Though the Bucs were leading the majority of the game, the Bills came back in great fashion with 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bills had around a minute and a half left in the fourth quarter as they began to march downfield, looking as though they might score a touchdown. The Bucs defense held strong, only allowing a field goal in the final 30 seconds of the quarter. Brady and the Bucs decided to take a knee instead of possibly causing an unnecessary turnover, which took the game into overtime.

Brady was given the ball back when the Bucs defense successfully stopped a drive from the Bills. The Tampa Bay quarterback had his back against the wall, per usual, as the Bucs were back on their own 45-yard line. Brady threw the ball to Breshad Perriman, who ran it into the endzone for the game-winning score. This was the first time the entire game that Perriman was targeted.

The Bucs won 33-27, and in spectacular fashion, too. Tom Brady proved once again that he is a man that cannot be stopped, even though he is well into his 40s. The day was full of records as Brady also became the quarterback with the most all-time completions. Is there nothing this man cannot do?

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady passed Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL history (7,143) 🐐 Tom Brady passed Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL history (7,143) 🐐 https://t.co/PwXXmHkg36

The Bucs are now 10-3 and a game behind the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals. Things are beginning to look as though Tampa Bay is going to be favored for another Super Bowl run, adding to the historic career of Tom Brady. Should the Bucs win it all, Brady will earn his eighth Super Bowl ring.

