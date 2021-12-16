"Eli owns your husband" - How Gisele Bundchen tackled a drunk fan who tried to mock Tom Brady

"Man in the Arena," the ESPN+ documentary series covering the career of quarterback Tom Brady, has been enlightening for fans to watch. Every week, there seems to be new revelations about Brady's tenure from the start to the current time period being covered.

It also features interviews from some of Brady's former teammates with the New England Patriots.

There have even been interviews and takes from Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Her take in episode five of the series was in regards to the New England Patriots' loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

Bundchen left the game and was trolled by some intoxicated New York Giants fans who mocked Brady's performance during the game and the success of Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Bundchen told the story as such:

“These [guys] who’s probably had a few drinks on them as well, were like ‘You husband [sucks], Eli Manning owns your husband. He’s old, he’s gotta retire. Just tell him to go home and cry like a baby.”

That was the part of the story that not many (if any) had heard before, only Bundchen's response made headlines and was taken out of context.

Gisele Bundchen defended husband Tom Brady when trolled by fans

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

When approached by rowdy fans who clearly had too much to drink during the New York Giants' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, Bunchen's response made headlines.

I said what I said. Gisele’s takes are my favorite part of Man in the Arena outside of Randy Moss. I said what I said.

As told in "Man in the Arena," she responded to fans who said that Eli Manning 'owned' her husband by saying:

“You need to catch the ball when you’re supposed to catch the ball,” My husband cannot f*ck*ng throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

While the response by Bundchen was the only headline maker and alluded to the fact that she was attacking wide receiver Wes Welker, who had dropped a pass from Brady, she was responding to the fan saying it was all her husband's fault.

Bundchen continues to stand by what she initially said, and that is still how she feels about the New York Giants fan's comments about Brady being to blame for the Super Bowl loss.

“I thought I was, like, mild on what I said, I mean, it’s true. How can he do everything? He can’t catch and throw the ball at the same time. That’s just a fact. I knew how hurt he was going to be, and you don’t want somebody saying that about your husband.”

Despite the fans' interaction or the constant trolling of the Brady/Eli Manning rivalry from all fans, it seems to have worked out well for both parties.

