How to watch Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" documentary

Quarterback Tom Brady may still be playing in the National Football League, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start creating documentaries about his life. After all, he's been in the league since 2000, is still playing in 2021, and who knows how much longer.

Fans will get their first opportunity to watch a glimpse into Brady's career from the start with his new documentary 'Man in the Arena', which will debut on Tuesday.

The new original series drops on This trailer for Man in the Arena: @TomBrady is epic 🔥The new original series drops on @ESPNPlus in two weeks.

"Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" debuts on Tuesday

"Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" will debut today, here is how and when to watch.

How to watch "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady"

The new Tom Brady documentary, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," will debut on ESPN+ starting today. The documentary will only be available on the ESPN+ streaming service which is available through the paid subscription service.

This is the only way to watch the documentary, as it won't be available on any of ESPN's cable channels.

ESPN+ can be watched through the ESPN app. The subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a year-long subscription.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The 10-part Man in the Arena: Tom Brady debuts exclusively on ESPN+ today.



New England had 60-1 preseason odds to win the Pro Football Championship in 2001, the 2nd-longest by any eventual champion in the last 40 years behind St. Louis in 1999 (150-1). The 10-part Man in the Arena: Tom Brady debuts exclusively on ESPN+ today.New England had 60-1 preseason odds to win the Pro Football Championship in 2001, the 2nd-longest by any eventual champion in the last 40 years behind St. Louis in 1999 (150-1). https://t.co/bjquAfmxs9

When to watch "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady":

Every Tuesday beginning today, November 16, 2021, ESPN+ will release a new episode of the Tom Brady documentary. There are ten episodes in total.

"Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" will showcase some of Brady's best moments so far in his career and is seen as a memoir of the last two years of his NFL career. The documentary is expected to have a different take than the famous Michael Jordan documentary series "The Last Dance."

The documentary will document every one of Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearances, which is ten, including seven wins and of course three losses. The series will also get Brady's take on certain situations not only in football but throughout his life that has led him to that point in his career.

It will also feature insight from those closest to Brady, including his wife Gisele Bundchen, his parents and siblings. And, of course, teammates from his twenty years of playing time.

Throughout the ten-week series, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" will give football fans even more insight into one of the greatest that has ever played.

Edited by LeRon Haire