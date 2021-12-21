Aaron Rodgers highlights how Ravens paid Davante Adams "the greatest level of respect" 

In Week 15, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 31-30 in a thriller that came down to the last possession for the Ravens.

With the win, the Packers are now the NFC North champions once again.

Despite being without former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens, led by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, drove Baltimore down the field for a touchdown to bring the score within one with only 42 seconds left to play.

The Ravens would then elect to go for the win, instead of a tie, but failed on the two-point conversion.

After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some words of reverence for Davante Adams, his star receiver, and how the Baltimore Ravens chose to guard him throughout the game.

Aaron Rodgers says Ravens paid Davante Adams "the greatest level of respect"

Davante Adams is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, receivers in the NFL. As the number one target for the reigning league MVP (Rodgers), Adams is often the focal point for defenses that are opposing the Packers offense.

The Baltimore Ravens are known as a physical, prideful team. Their foundation has been built and their reputation confirmed, with the likes of Hall of Famers, such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed leading the charge.

Teams, such as the Ravens, frown upon double coverage as they are up to the task with great pressure, as well as great coverage from their secondary.

Perhaps, this is why Aaron Rodgers talked to Davante Adams after the game to let him know that the Ravens defense was all about taking away Adams.

Here's what Rodgers had to say to Adams after the game:

"That's the greatest respect level that somebody can give you is to literally line up two guys on you for the majority of the game."

The Ravens were apparently not going to allow Adams to make his typical splash plays across the field and down the sidelines as he is accustomed to. Adams finished the game with six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, despite the Ravens' best efforts to try and keep him out of the endzone.

With the win, the Packers' record is now 11-3, while the loss moves the Ravens to a record of 8-6.

Both teams are first in their respective divisions as they gear up for a run to their conference playoffs.

