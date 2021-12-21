Can Aaron Rodgers replicate Brett Favre to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards?

The NFL MVP award is one of the most prestigious individual honors a player can receive each season. The Associated Press has voted on the winner every year since 1957. In more than 60 years worth of selections, just four players have won the award in consecutive seasons, with Peyton Manning accomplishing it twice.

One of the players who has won the NFL MVP award in consecutive seasons is Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre. Another legendary Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has a chance to join Favre on that elite list following the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers enters Week 16 as one of the top favorites to win the award.

Brett Favre is one of just four players in NFL history who has win the NFL MVP award in consecutive seasons, joining Peyton Manning, Joe Montana and Jim Brown. He is also one of just six players who have won the award, at least, three times, joining Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Johnny Unitas.

Peyton Manning is the only player to win it consecutively more than once. He also has the most total NFL MVP awards of all time with five. Favre accomplished something that even Peyton Manning didn't, by being the only player in NFL history to win the award in three consecutive seasons.

Aaron Rodgers has already joined Favre on the elite list of players that have won three NFL MVP awards, but he is looking to join him on another one -- consecutive winners. Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, also has the opportunity to surpass Favre for total career NFL MVP awards. If Rodgers were to win his fourth, he would move into sole possession of second place for most of all time.

Aaron Rodgers is currently among the top favorites to win the 2021 NFL MVP award. His Green Bay Packers have the best record in the entire NFL, and he has been one of the top quarterbacks this year. He leads the NFL in touchdown to interception ratio and passer rating while ranking second in QBR. His efficiency combined with the Packers' success could win it for him this season.

