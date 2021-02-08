Top 3 NFL players with the most MVP awards

The NFL MVP Award, otherwise known as the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, was just won at the 2021 NFL Honors ceremony, by QB Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers. This is his third time winning the award, however, he does not have the most wins in the award's history. In Fact, he is now one of 5 players who each have the second-most MVP awards in history.

BREAKING: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named The Associated Press NFL MVP for the third time.



Final vote totals:

Rodgers – 44

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo – 4

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City – 2 pic.twitter.com/jGxDPuPW68 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 7, 2021

NFL MVP Award: The Top Winner - Peyton Manning (5 Awards)

Peyton Manning, at Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, who was just elected this year to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has won the MVP award 5 times, during his career. He won the honor 4 times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009), during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. That already made him the top winner before he earned one more in 2013, as the signal-caller for the Denver Broncos.

Five Players, Each With 3 MVP Awards

Jim Brown of the Cleveland Browns (1957-1965)

Jim Brown - The legendary Cleveland Browns running back won the award in 1957, 1958, and lastly, in 1965. His first two awards are loosely disputed mainly because those awards (at that time), were known as the "NFL Most Outstanding Player Award". The Associated Press began calling it what we now know as the MVP, in 1962.

Johnny Unitas - The iconic Baltimore Colts quarterback won his three awards in 1959, 1964, and 1967. As with Jim Brown, his first one is sometimes "disputed", due to the specific naming of the honor.

Brett Favre - Favre won his three MVP awards from 1995-97, sharing the award with Barry Sanders in 1997. He is still the only award recipient to have won three awards consecutively.

Tom Brady - The former Patriots quarterback (now with the Bucs), won all three of his MVP awards with his old franchise in 2007, 2010, and 2017. He, along with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, are the only winners to have won with unanimous 1st-place votes.

Aaron Rodgers - Having just won his third award this year, Rodgers makes this prestigious list of multiple winners. He, along with Tom Brady and Joe Montana, are the only players to have been named both AP's NFL Most Valuable Player and Athlete of the Year, in the same year.

Three Players, Each With 2 MVP Awards

Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers (1979-1992)

Joe Montana - During his time with the San Francsico 49ers, Joe Montana was the first award winner to win MVP honors in consecutive years. His wins came in 1989 and 1990, winning Super Bowl XXIV, as well as being named MVP of the game.

Steve Young - Also at quarterback for the 49ers, Young won his awards in 1992 and in 1994. To earn his honors in '94, Young also won Super Bowl XXIX, with MVP honors for the game, and set the regular season record for passer rating at 112.8.

Kurt Warner - Just like Steve Young and Joe Montana, Warner won regular season MVP honors in 1999, on the way to also winning The Super Bowl (XXXIV), with MVP honors for the title game. He nearly did it again in 2001, winning regular season MVP honors that year, but fell short in Super Bowl XXXVI, to the New England Patriots.