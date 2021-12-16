"Aaron Rodgers is a choke artist" - Skip Bayless makes bold claim about Packers' playoff hopes

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are the new number one seed in the NFC playoff picture. After defeating the Chicago Bears 45-30 on Sunday night in which Rodgers' toe injury was still causing him some pain, the Packers saw the Arizona Cardinals lose to the LA Rams, which saw them drop to the number three seed and catapult the Packers into number one.

Rodgers will have home field in the playoffs with the Packers as the division leaders of the NFC North; but will they get the much-valued bye? At this stage, yes. However, Skip Bayless, on Fox's "Undisputed," has stated that even if Rodgers and the Packers make it to the NFC Championship game with home field, he does not doubt that his Cowboys will go to Lambeau Field and get a victory.

“Do I fear Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? He’s 1-4 in NFC Championship games, I do not, I’m sorry, he’s a choke artist, even at home he was a choke artist last year,” Bayless said.

“He’s played miserably in every NFC Championship game," Bayless continued, "including the one he won when Jay Cutler wound up on the bicycle in the second half at Soldier Field in Chicago with Caleb Hanie at the quarterback that Aaron barely beat.”

Packers and Rodgers in position for Super Bowl run

While Skip Bayless certainly doubts Rodgers' ability to win an NFC Championship game at home against his Cowboys, if the Packers do make it to the Championship game at home, they will likely start as favorites regardless of who they play.

In the five NFC Championship games Rodgers has been a part of, his stats leave a lot to be desired, and it is easy to see why he is 1-4 in those games. He has completed just 64.8 percent of his passes, thrown for nine touchdowns and eight interceptions along with 1,381 passing yards (averaging 276 per game) and has a passer rating of just 83.7, according to statmuse.com.

In his career, Rodgers has thrown eight or more interceptions in an entire regular season just four times. But when the postseason comes around, he's averaging nearly two interceptions a game. In his last five post-season runs, Rodgers has thrown at least one interception and is 11-9 in the post-season for his career.

But this year just feels different, and with the Packers looking at getting some key players back from injury, this could just be the year that Rodgers lifts his second Lombardi Trophy.

