Aaron Rodgers is slowly creeping in on Packers all-time TD record held by Brett Favre

After watching Favre do his thing and break records, Rodgers is slowly catching up to the Packers legend. Having played 16 years in Green Bay, it was hard to imagine anyone coming close to breaking any records set by Favre.

Rodgers closing in on Packers franchise record

In his Packers career, Favre threw for 442 touchdowns in his 16-year, 253 game career with the organization. That is certainly an impressive feat but when you look at Rodgers' statistics, Green Bay's No.12 has caught up to Favre relatively quickly.

IT’S RANDALL COBB AGAIN 🧀 @RodgersXLVChamp Aaron Rodgers needs 7 more passing touchdowns to tie Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in franchise history, can he do it with 5 games left? 🤔 Aaron Rodgers needs 7 more passing touchdowns to tie Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in franchise history, can he do it with 5 games left? 🤔 https://t.co/5a8xd1rTU7

So far Rodgers has 435 touchdown passes, just seven behind Favre's franchise record for the Packers. The most telling stat is that Rodgers has played 47 fewer games and could quite possibly move past Favre this season.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has been known for having one of the best throwing arms anyone has ever seen. "A-Rod" is more careful with the football than Favre and has seemingly picked apart opposing defenses for fun since becoming Greenbay's starting QB.

Favre passed the 30+ touchdown mark in a season six times, with his highest coming in 1996 when he threw for 39 touchdown passes and led the Packers to a 13-3 record.

Rodgers has gone past the 30+ touchdown passes on seven occasions in his illustrious career and three of them have been 40 touchdown passes or more. Last year Rodgers passed for 48 touchdowns throwing just five interceptions as he won the NFL MVP award.

#GoPackGo | #MVP Aaron Rodgers led the NFL in TD passes (48), completion percentage (70.7%) & passer rating (121.5) during the 2020 regular season.His TDs & completion percentage set new #Packers single-season records. Aaron Rodgers led the NFL in TD passes (48), completion percentage (70.7%) & passer rating (121.5) during the 2020 regular season. His TDs & completion percentage set new #Packers single-season records. #GoPackGo | #MVP https://t.co/JjEH0NwViO

Most would bank on Rodgers surpassing Favre's record this season, and in all likelihood, he could do so in the next couple of games as they face the Bears, Ravens and Browns over the next three weeks.

So far this season, Rodgers has been in superb form (opening day debacle aside) as he has led the Packers supremely well. He has thrown for 25 touchdowns with just four interceptions and 2,878 passing yards with five games left.

Needing just seven more touchdown passes, it is hard to envisage Rodgers not taking sole possession of the Packers franchise record for touchdowns and with two of the next three games at home, there is a possibility he could even do it at Lambeau Field as well.

Edited by David Nyland