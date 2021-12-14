"Definitely had a setback tonight" - Toe injury not looking good for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his toe injury after last night's 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

After a slow start, Rodgers and the Packers found their groove in the second half as the reigning NFL MVP finished the night with 341 passing yards and four touchdowns in what ended up being a routine win.

Rodgers spoke at his post-game press conference and was asked about his toe. The Packers quarterback indicated that the injury is now worse than previous weeks.

“No it feels worse, I don’t know what kind of setback I had tonight but we will look at it tomorrow but definitely took a step back tonight,” Rodgers said.

Judging by his performance on Sunday night, fans would not have known that Rodgers' toe injury had gotten worse. He barely put a foot wrong all night. In the first half, the Chicago Bears defense led by Robert Quinn made life rather difficult for Rodgers in the first quarter.

However, in the second quarter, 45 points were collectively scored in what was a truly entertaining game. In the second half, the Packers dominated proceedings and outscored the Bears 24-3 to move to 10-3 on the season.

Rodgers completed 78.3 percent of his passes on Sunday night as he toyed with the Bears defense even as he continued to deal with the issue with his toe. Originally stating that surgery was a last resort, Rodgers admitted that if the toe is in fact getting worse, surgery might have to be considered.

While he does not want to miss any games, and Rodgers stated he will not, it is going to be something he will have to deal with for the rest of the year.

Based on his last month of football since coming back from the bye during which he injured his toe, Rodgers has thrown for ten touchdowns (with just one interception) and 1,325 passing yards and has twice had a quarterback rating of over 140.00. Some have said the MVP title is Tom Brady's to lose, but Green Bay's No. 12 is making his case stronger for back-to-back awards.

The Packers face the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns in their next two games, and they could have their seed all but locked in after those games as Rodgers looks to win his second Super Bowl with the Packers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht