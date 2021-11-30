Aaron Rodgers toe injury: NFL insider claims Packers QB to not undergo surgery

Aaron Rodgers and his lingering toe injury has dominated the media landscape over the past couple of weeks. Injuring his toe while in quarantine at him home after contracting COVID, Rodgers has been dealing with it ever since.

In his first game back after his bout with COVID, Rodgers and the Packers faced Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. It was in this game that Rodgers further hurt his toe and exasperated it.

Rodgers doesn't plan to have surgery...yet

Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Rodgers will not have surgery to fix his broken toe at this time. Instead, the Packers quarterback will use his team's bye week to rest and recover in the hopes that surgery will be avoided.

Last Tuesday, Rodgers spoke on the Pat McAfee show as he does every week and said that despite his injury, not playing is not an option and that he will have to deal with it.

"This is something that's not going to go away... one option not on the table is sitting out. I'm going to push through this," Rodgers said.

The bye has come at the best possible time for Rodgers. The Packers sit atop the NFC North with a 9-3 record and also currently hold the number two seed from the Arizona Cardinals.

It is going to give the team, and more importantly Rodgers, time to get healthy when most other teams have already had their bye week. Players like David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za'Darius Smith are all due to return at some stage this season and could use the bye week to get extra reps in at practice. All three are the best in their positions for the Packers and for the team to do so well without them is incredible.

By adding in those three players and hopefully getting Rodgers far healthier than what he is now will bode well for the Packers going forward.

Green Bay faces the Chicago Bears, Ravens, Browns, Vikings and Detroit Lions to finish the regular season before making a serious push for a Super Bowl appearance.

As we have seen when Rodgers is out of the team, Jordan Love is not up to the level required just yet so if Rodgers is to miss games, that is not ideal for the organization.

If the Packers are going to challenge the likes of Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Matt Stafford and Dak Prescott, Rodgers will need to be at the forefront to give them the best possible chance.

Edited by Henno van Deventer