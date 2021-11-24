"Something that's not going to go away" - Aaron Rodgers reveals toe injury could be a "bone issue"

Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury he picked up while in quarantine after contracting COVID. The reigning NFL MVP has been dealing with it for the last couple of weeks, and the injury was exacerbated in the Packers' win over the Seahawks in Rodgers' first game back.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is "a little worse" than having turf toe. Says it's "very, very painful" and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half.He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is "a little worse" than having turf toe. Says it's "very, very painful" and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half. He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers gave some insight into just how bad his toe injury is and stated it is something that will not be going away.

"This is something that's not going to go away... one option not on the table is sitting out. I'm going to push through this," Rodgers said.

With the Packers leading their division, the franchise is in a good spot to challenge for the Super Bowl. But a lot of that potential success requires Rodgers to be playing and fully fit.

Rodgers says injury is worse than turf toe

With any injury, there are going to be limitations on what a player can do; however, with a toe, essentially everything a player does is going to be comprimised. Rodgers went into a bit of depth regarding just exactly which toe was hurt and stated that it is worse than turf toe.

"I believe that I mentioned it was more painful than turf toe," Rodgers said. "That joint in the big toe, it is very painful. So naturally I'm leading people to understand if it's worse than turf toe, there must be some sort of bone issue."

With Rodgers having his vaccination status all over the news after he contracted COVID, The Pat McAfee Show was the platform that gave him the opportunity to share his side of the story.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"It's worse than turf toe & it's definitely not going away.. I've already talked enough about my medical status on this show" 😂😂 ~



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE How's the toe Aaron??"It's worse than turf toe & it's definitely not going away.. I've already talked enough about my medical status on this show" 😂😂 ~ @AaronRodgers12 How's the toe Aaron??"It's worse than turf toe & it's definitely not going away.. I've already talked enough about my medical status on this show" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/GSt30ttahR

When asked more about his toe injury, Rodgers jokingly made a comment about his medical status while stating he will be dealing with the injury for the next couple of weeks.

"I've already talked enough on this show about my medical status,” Rodgers said. "I have given you enough information at this point. I have a toe injury that's not going away, and I'm going to be dealing with it for at least the next few weeks."

The Packers and Rodgers are hoping that the toe injury does not linger much longer as the team is set to have a run at this year's Super Bowl and potentially have home-field advantage in the playoffs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the Packers are to challenge the likes of Kyler Murray and Tom Brady, then Rodgers is going to have to be at his best.

Edited by Windy Goodloe