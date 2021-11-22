Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB reveals toe injury 'worse and painful'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has given an update on his toe injury after his team lost on a last-second field goal to division rivals the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers was in superb form yet again in the loss as he threw for 385 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was equally effective as he finished the game with 341 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Speaking to the media post-game, Rodgers gave an insight into his toe injury that saw him leave the field on the stroke of halftime that meant backup Jordan Love had to take the final snap. Rodgers stated that his injury is "very, very painful" and that he will need to get some treatment in the bye week.

He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is "a little worse" than having turf toe. Says it's "very, very painful" and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half.He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is "a little worse" than having turf toe. Says it's "very, very painful" and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half. He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened.

“It’s very, very painful,” Rodgers said. “I got stepped on in the first half and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It’s going to be another painful week next week and then hopefully start to feel better during the bye.”

“Gonna have to get to the bye and hope I can get some some healing over the bye week,” Rodgers said via packerswire.com

Aaron Rodgers to play through pain

The toe injury that he picked up while in quarantine with COVID kept Rodgers out of practice for a couple of days this week as he tried to manage it the best he could.

But after Sunday's game, it appears the symptoms have been exacerbated and he will have to play through the pain when the Packers welcome the Rams to Lambeau Field next Sunday before their bye.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern. While Aaron Rodgers will play today, the toe injury is a real and concerning injury. Rodgers will likely have to deal with it for the remainder of the season, source said. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… While Aaron Rodgers will play today, the toe injury is a real and concerning injury. Rodgers will likely have to deal with it for the remainder of the season, source said. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

It is not ideal for Rodgers and the Packers as they look to rectify their loss against the high-flying offense of the Rams next week. One would imagine that Rodgers will need to be near 100% to keep up with Sean McVay's team and the 37-year-old quarterback will be doing everything in his power to rehab his toe during the week.

Ideally, Rodgers would have preferred that the team's bye come this week so he could have two weeks to get his toe right before facing the Rams. However, he will need to play through the pain on Sunday in hopes of getting the Packers back in the winners circle.

