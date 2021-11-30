"Here comes Mr. Bad Toe" - Joe Buck takes a cheeky dig at Aaron Rodgers during Rams game

Aaron Rodgers and his injured toe. This has been the biggest talking point over the last couple of weeks since the reigning NFL MVP injured his toe while in quarantine after contracting COVID.

In what was his third game dealing with what is now a broken toe, Rodgers and the Packers faced Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Fox Sports commentator Joe Buck, who called the game alongside former Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, gave a cheeky shot at Rodgers as he made his way onto the field for his first series.

" Here comes Mr. bad toe out to play" Buck said.

The injury did not appear to hamper Rodgers in the first half of the game on Sunday, however later in the second half, Rodgers was visibly limping and dealing with it the best he could.

Bye comes at perfect time for Rodgers/Packers

After 12 weeks of the NFL season, the Green Bay Packers finally have their much-needed bye week. For Rodgers it will be time spent rehabbing his broken toe to try and get it in the best possible shape before resuming the season in two weeks.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelisserro reported today that at this stage, Rodgers will not undergo surgery to fix his toe and will instead use the time during the bye week to rest his toe in the hopes surgery will not be needed.

In the 36-28 victory over the Rams, Rodgers was at his very best. Throwing for 307 passing yards and two touchdowns against a Rams defense that included Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers and the Packers ran 17 more plays than the Rams, controlled time of possession 39:40 to 20:20 and had more total yards in what was a brutal show of force from the Packers.

The bye has come at the perfect time, especially for Rodgers as he holds the hopes of the entire organization when it comes to lifting the Lombardi Trophy come February.

Whether Rodgers' broken toe gets the time to heal as the Packers would want or if it in fact needs surgery remains to be seen, but Rodgers will not be missing any games, he has made that abundantly clear.

All that is left to do is to rest, rehab and get ready for the next two months as Rodgers chases that elusive second Super Bowl win.

