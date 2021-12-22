NFL Free Agency: 3 defensive ends the Browns should sign to replace Takkarist McKinley

Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a torn Achilles in Monday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. McKinley was solid depth on the Browns' defensive line, headlined by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

The Browns have three games left in their regular season and are in last place in the AFC North.

The Browns' defensive line still has good players, but losing McKinley is a big blow. The defensive end position still has quality veterans available in the free-agent market. Signing any one of these three veterans could pay dividends for the 7-7 Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot Takk McKinley, who suffered a torn Achilles vs. #Raiders , was playing some of the best ball of his career and found a comfortable landing spot w/the #Browns . They believed in him & he flourished. Here's hoping he makes it back for a long & productive career Takk McKinley, who suffered a torn Achilles vs. #Raiders, was playing some of the best ball of his career and found a comfortable landing spot w/the #Browns. They believed in him & he flourished. Here's hoping he makes it back for a long & productive career

Three defensive ends the Browns should sign to replace Takkarist McKinley

# 1 - Olivier Vernon

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon

Fans on Twitter immediately began asking about Olivier Vernon after McKinley's injury. Oddly enough, Vernon suffered a torn Achilles like McKinley in Week 17 last season. His health status is still unanswered, but the Browns must consider signing him if he's healthy enough to play.

When Vernon was with the Browns in 2020, he was still a very productive player. He notched nine sacks, making a career-total of 63.5. The 30-year-old would have a smooth transition as he's familiar with the Browns scheme.

Vernon wouldn't have to start either. He could be a rotational player behind Clowney and Garrett, which will help preserve his body for next season. If Vernon is healthy, he's the biggest difference-maker in his position group on the open market.

# 2 - Vic Beasley

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley

Vic Beasley flamed out faster than most first-round picks do and was admittedly a bust. But Beasley is just 29, and would be fresh after not playing this season. While he'd be a risky signing, with the right motivation and coaching, he could surprise some people.

Beasley didn't earn any sacks in 2020, but was still a good contributor in the run defense. At worst, the Browns could get that out of him. If Monday's loss to the Raiders was any indication, the Browns could still use help cleaning up their run defense.

# 3 - Adrian Clayborn

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn

Adrian Clayborn is another former Browns player like Vernon, who is a potential candidate to be brought back. Clayborn is the oldest player on this list at 33. But the Browns and Clayborn parted on good terms as they were solely for salary cap reasons ahead of the season.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson Just spoke with #Browns DL Adrian Clayborn on his release from the team. "I found out last night. I understand what's going on with the cap. It's all good. Just trying to figure out what I want to do next." Just spoke with #Browns DL Adrian Clayborn on his release from the team. "I found out last night. I understand what's going on with the cap. It's all good. Just trying to figure out what I want to do next."

Clayborn hasn't played this season, but got 3.5 sacks with the Browns in 2020. Clayborn would have an easy transition like Vernon, due to his familiarity with the system. As a rotational player, Clayborn could be a contributor even at this stage in his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland