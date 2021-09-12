NFL Free Agency: 3 Best fits for Olivier Vernon

Olivier Vernon is a third-round 72nd pick who is currently a free agent. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2012, he played for the team until 2015. In 2016, as a free agent, he signed a five-year $85 million contract with the New York Giants. In 2019, along with Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, Olivier Vernon had his second-best season in terms of sacks, nine in 14 games. His best mark was 11.5 in 2013 as a Miami Dolphins player.

3 Best fits for Olivier Vernon

#1 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are by far the worst team in the NFL. Their defense was the third-worst last season, and this year there are no signs of improvement. Quite the opposite, actually.

Signing Olivier Vernon would represent adding to the depth chart a veteran player coming from the second-best season of his career. In a one- or maybe two-year deal signing, Vernon would be considered a steal and would instantly improve the Texans' D.

For Vernon, this would also be a positive signing. Because playing for a team with no expectation can only help the player to demonstrate his pass-rushing ability.

#2 New York Giants

The Giants defense ranked at the top last season, and in the offseason, the team signed Adoree' Jackson from the Tennessee Titans, fixing the biggest Achilles heels the team had last year.

However, the defense still has problems. Mainly the pass-rush. Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines aren't a pair of pass-rushers that scare other teams. Both are competent, but neither of them are elite players.

Olivier Vernon is a big name, one that other teams respect. If the Giants sign him, the team will get an immediate boost that could skyrocket the defense into a top 5 position. And with Vernon on the field, there will be more space for Carter and Ximines to shine.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

The team recently signed a mega-deal, the biggest deal in history, with TJ Watt. However, in the offseason, the team lost Bud Dupree. So adding Olivier Vernon may be precisely what the team needs.

Watt already faced double coverage last year, with his new deal tendency is for teams to cover him even more. And without Bud Dupree on the other side to attract some attention, this will be easy.

With the Steelers, Vernon doesn't need to be elite. He just needs to be good enough to open space for Watt to shine.

If the Steelers sign Olivier Vernon, they will have a better player than they need. And what team doesn't want to have this on their roster?

