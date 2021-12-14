NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 15?

Here, we survey how the landscape stands among NFL stats leaders when it comes to sacks. There are few sights better on the football field than a successful sack. The quarterback drops back, the rushers bring the pressure, and before he can get the ball away, he is consumed by the defensive player, resulting in loss of yardage and downs. Every year, some defensive players take the art of sacks to a new level and become the NFL stats leaders in the category.

With just four weeks left to go until the regular season wraps up, we now have a good inkling of who will stay at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to NFL stats leaders in sacks. Each of these NFL stats leaders has had a monster season, and they have sacked their way to the top of the pile.

NFL Stats Leaders After Week 14: Sacks

#5 - Matthew Judon, New England Patriots, 12.5 sacks

While the New England Patriots once used to be led by Tom Brady, now they are being led by their defense. With all due respect to Mac Jones, the real star of New England's recent resurgence has been the defense.

Cris Collinsworth @CollinsworthPFF Matthew Judon hit 12.5 sacks to tie for the most under Belichick. Matthew Judon hit 12.5 sacks to tie for the most under Belichick. https://t.co/bGnqoNM5rs

Chief among them has been one of the NFL stats leader in sacks. Matthew Judon has been a phenomenon in recent weeks. He has recorded 12.5 sacks in 13 games. He also has an added 49 tackles to go with it, 31 of which are solo. The total yardage for his sacks is 85 yards, and he has recorded 13 tackles for a loss. He additionally has 1 fumble recovery as well.

#5 - Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, 12.5 sacks

Joining Matthew Judon on the list of NFL stats leaders for sacks is Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals. He has also recorded 12.5 sacks and the yardage is similar to Judon's with 83. But he has only 9 tackles for a loss, with a mere 29 tackles in total.

PFF @PFF 9️⃣ games in a row with a sack for Trey Hendrickson 🤯 9️⃣ games in a row with a sack for Trey Hendrickson 🤯 https://t.co/KHj2SLw49Q

But his talent is not in doubt because, in addition to sacks, he has also recorded 3 forced fumbles. It shows a player keenly aware of his position on the field and able to rush from the edge. He has been a vital cog in a middling Cincinnati Bengals defense, and without his ability to generate pressure and sacks, they would have been much further away from playoff contention as they are now.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe