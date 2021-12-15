How badly will Covid outbreak affect the Browns' playoff chances?

The Cleveland Browns have had a hellish 48 hours. At the time of writing, seemingly the entire roster has contracted Covid-19.

Who will be missing time? How will their absences impact the team?

Will the Browns be the same? More importantly, will they make the playoffs?

Here's a look at what might happen.

Is Covid-19 a killing blow for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are 7-6 and distinctly in the Wild-Card hunt. Mathematically, the Browns can afford to stumble and still stay alive in the playoff race.

However, based on the current COVID-19 situation, the team is set up to do more than stumble.

The biggest losses are Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield, and Jarvis Landry who are going to be fighting COVID-19 instead of the Raiders during Saturday's matchup.

They previously beat the Broncos with Case Keenum and a third-string running back.

So they have a good shot against the Raiders, who are without Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs, and could be without Darren Waller.

Also Read: 5 strengths and weaknesses for the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2021-22 season

That said, the Browns face the Packers, Steelers and Bengals to wrap up the season. Put simply, the Browns will have a very difficult end to the year.

At 7-6, the Browns will need to get their players back healthy by the Christmas game against the Packers to have any shot against the leading team to a playoff spot.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders. Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders.

If they can upset the Raiders and Packers, the Browns have a fair shot. However, if they struggle in the next two games, they could be under .500.

In the worst-case scenario, Cleveland could be 7-8 and still be in the process of recovering from Covid. If this happens, the Browns will effectively be out of the playoff hunt by the time the ball drops in New York.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson III

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Cleveland Browns @Browns We've placed 6 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists and made additional roster moves We've placed 6 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists and made additional roster moves On the COVID list:CB Troy HillS John Johnson IIIQB Baker MayfieldDT Malik McDowellDE Ifeadi Odenigbo twitter.com/browns/status/… On the COVID list: CB Troy HillS John Johnson IIIQB Baker MayfieldDT Malik McDowellDE Ifeadi Odenigbo twitter.com/browns/status/…

Barring a complete breakdown over the next two weeks, Cleveland will be in the conversation at the end of the NFL season. To get there, they need to beat the Raiders.

Also Read Article Continues below

If they don't, it will seem like an inevitable wait for the Browns to be eliminated.

Edited by LeRon Haire