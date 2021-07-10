5 strengths and weaknesses for the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2021-22 season

While most teams wouldn't be too excited with the season the 11-5 Cleveland Browns are coming off of, the team and the fans are over the moon. However, they want to push for more in 2021.

The Browns have a roster that could make a deep playoff run this season. That said, the roster still has plenty of room to grow. Here are five strengths and weaknesses for the 2021 Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns strengths

#1 - Baker Mayfield

The Browns have a franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Last season, Mayfield threw for more than 3500 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Going into 2022, there is no reason he cannot be just as productive, if not more. If he remains as good, the Browns will be in the playoff conversation all season long.

#2 - Case Keenum

While their starting quarterback is solid, the Browns also have one of the best backup situations in the NFL. Case Keenum has taken over a team and led it to an NFC championship game in the past. With the offense being as loaded as it is, there's no reason why the Browns would be worried if Keenum had to step in for Mayfield.

#3 - Nick Chubb

One of the biggest strengths of the Cleveland Browns has been their running game. Nick Chubb has led the way with over 2500 yards and 20 touchdowns in the last two seasons. Chubb's in shape to lead another dominant campaign on the ground.

#4 - Kareem Hunt

While Nick Chubb is a great starting running back, his backup is nearly on the same level. Kareem Hunt earned about 1000 yards as the second-choice running back last season. He also had 11 total touchdowns. If anything happens to Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt can step in and duplicate Chubb's production.

Nick Chubb + Kareem Hunt: PFF's Highest Ranked RB Duo 🔥🥇 pic.twitter.com/XM0hq5ydAf — PFF (@PFF) June 3, 2021

#5 - Myles Garrett

The Browns have plenty of firepower on offense. But they also have a pretty stellar defense, led by Myles Garrett. The defensive end has managed double-digit sacks in each of the last three seasons. At 25 years old, he is in great shape to get even better in 2021.

Cleveland Browns weaknesses

#1 - Anthony Walker Jr.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is the Browns' weakest link on defense. Last year, Walker earned a 48.0 PFF grade. If he does not have a quick turnaround, the Browns will be in trouble at linebacker. A replacement will likely be at the top of the Browns' shopping list in 2022.

#2 - Tough division

The AFC North is arguably the toughest division in football this season. Between the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens and the possibility of Joe Burrow's ascendance, the Browns will have as tough a time as any team in the NFL.

#3 Jamie Gillan

Punters fly under the radar more than stealth aircraft, but they matter. A lousy punter could hamper the defense. Jamie Gillan is a weakness for the Cleveland Browns. In 2020, Gillan ranked 27th in punts fielded inside the 20-yard line.

#4 - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be great for the Cleveland Browns. However, in his rookie season, expectations are low. Rookies tend to learn on the job and their production suffers as a result. If this happens, the Browns will be in for a rough 2021 on defense, even if he turns into a great asset in 2022.

Cleveland Browns v Dallas Cowboys

#5 - Wide receiver depth

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the finest receivers in the league. But behind them, the Browns lack good depth. Names like JoJo Natson and KhaDarel Hodge would not make it to other championship-level rosters. In today's NFL, offensive rosters need to be sound from top to bottom. The Browns need to reassess their options at wide receiver.

