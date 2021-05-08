Why did Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fall to the second round in the NFL draft?

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a highly regarded linebacker coming into the 2021 NFL draft.

NFL.com had Owusu-Koramoah off the board in the first round of the draft. But surprisingly, the linebacker wasn't picked until the second round. The Cleveland Browns traded up seven spots to land the former Notre Dame star with the 52nd overall pick.

Despite being a coveted player, why did Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fall to the second round?

The reasons behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's drop

Right before the draft, teams were informed that a routine examination revealed a heart issue for Owusu-Koramoah. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the news after the NFL draft.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a heart issue that came up late in the process and was a concern for most teams, which is why he fell out of the first round and to pick No. 52 with Cleveland, per sources. Doctors ultimately cleared Owusu-Koramoah but it did contribute to him falling. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2021

A potentially serious issue cropping up right before the draft resulted in Owusu-Koramoah having to wait until the second round to hear his name taken. The reports could have severely damaged Owusu-Koramoah's chances of being selected even in the second round of the draft.

Fortunately for him, the Cleveland Browns were willing to take the risk of drafting a first-round talent in the second round of the draft despite reports of the player suffering from a potentially serious medical issue.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah landed with a team that made it to the divisional round of the playoffs last season and is loading up to go all the way in 2021. He is likely to face competition for a starting role on the Browns' defense.

Had Owusu-Koramoah been picked in the first round, he would have been one of the starting linebackers on his team's defense. But dropping to the second round and being drafted by a team competing to win the Super Bowl means Owusu-Koramoah will have to fight his way into the Browns' starting lineup.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah now has to actively prove that he isn't affected by heart issues in addition to simply having the ability to play well. The question is whether he will be able to live up to the expectations.