Thus far, the Cleveland Browns' 2021 season has failed to live up to expectations set by themselves. They entered the season as Super Bowl contenders in the eyes of many due to the talented roster they assembled.
But the Browns are 5-5 and aren't shaping up to be contenders this year.
Their results have given many people the idea that the Browns need a quarterback change next season. Baker Mayfield hasn't leapt forward in his development, and some fans are losing patience.
If the Browns move on from Mayfield, here are three quarterbacks that could replace him and make them contenders.
3 QBs that can make the Cleveland Browns contenders in 2022
# 1 - Aaron Rodgers
Does Aaron Rodgers want to join the Cleveland Browns after this season? It's hard to say, but we do know Rodgers is likely playing in his farewell tour with the Green Bay Packers.
If Rodgers is up for grabs in the offseason, he will have a long list of teams that come calling.
Rodgers turns 38 in December, but age shouldn't be a deciding factor. The Browns have Nick Chubb, one of the league's best offensive lines, and Myles Garrett.
Their roster is talented enough to win games sooner rather than later, and Rodgers could be the missing piece.
# 2 - Russell Wilson
It's crazy to imagine an NFL where Russell Wilson isn't with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson will be 33 next season and could force his way out of Seattle if they miss the playoffs.
Wilson is still an all-time talent when healthy and would have the best offensive line he's ever played for if he joined the Browns.
Wilson would be free to throw more under Kevin Stefanski. Although Stefanski loves to rush the ball, he's not as religious about it as Pete Carroll has been.
Wilson would make the Browns instant contenders.
He'd also be more likely to win a Super Bowl with them in the next few years than he is with the Seahawks based on roster talent alone.
# 3 - Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan has been a tough player to evaluate on the rebuilding Falcons. Ryan has many games where he looks as sharp as ever with his accuracy. He's still a good starting quarterback when things go right.
But his talent-deficient offensive line and wide receivers have stifled him in recent seasons. He'd have a stout offensive line protecting him and a reliable wide receiver in Jarvis Landry.
Ryan is a Falcons legend, but it's time for the two to go their separate ways. The Falcons are entering a new era, and the 36-year-old Ryan is running out of time to win a ring.
The Browns give him an excellent chance at doing so.