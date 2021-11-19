Thus far, the Cleveland Browns' 2021 season has failed to live up to expectations set by themselves. They entered the season as Super Bowl contenders in the eyes of many due to the talented roster they assembled.

But the Browns are 5-5 and aren't shaping up to be contenders this year.

Their results have given many people the idea that the Browns need a quarterback change next season. Baker Mayfield hasn't leapt forward in his development, and some fans are losing patience.

If the Browns move on from Mayfield, here are three quarterbacks that could replace him and make them contenders.

3 QBs that can make the Cleveland Browns contenders in 2022

# 1 - Aaron Rodgers

Does Aaron Rodgers want to join the Cleveland Browns after this season? It's hard to say, but we do know Rodgers is likely playing in his farewell tour with the Green Bay Packers.

If Rodgers is up for grabs in the offseason, he will have a long list of teams that come calling.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers are offering concessions and are close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, sources tell ESPN. Deal is not done but it is close.



More on NFL Live at 4. Packers are offering concessions and are close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, sources tell ESPN. Deal is not done but it is close. More on NFL Live at 4. The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Rodgers turns 38 in December, but age shouldn't be a deciding factor. The Browns have Nick Chubb, one of the league's best offensive lines, and Myles Garrett.

Their roster is talented enough to win games sooner rather than later, and Rodgers could be the missing piece.

# 2 - Russell Wilson

It's crazy to imagine an NFL where Russell Wilson isn't with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson will be 33 next season and could force his way out of Seattle if they miss the playoffs.

Wilson is still an all-time talent when healthy and would have the best offensive line he's ever played for if he joined the Browns.

Odds Shark @OddsShark



Seattle Seahawks -500

Las Vegas Radiers +600

New Orleans Saints +700

Chicago Bears +600

Dallas Cowboys +950

Pittsburgh Steelers +1500



@BovadaOfficial



#NFLpicks #sportsbetting Where will Russell Wilson play Game 1 of the 2022 NFL season?Seattle Seahawks -500Las Vegas Radiers +600New Orleans Saints +700Chicago Bears +600Dallas Cowboys +950Pittsburgh Steelers +1500 Where will Russell Wilson play Game 1 of the 2022 NFL season?Seattle Seahawks -500Las Vegas Radiers +600New Orleans Saints +700Chicago Bears +600Dallas Cowboys +950Pittsburgh Steelers +1500@BovadaOfficial #NFLpicks #sportsbetting

Wilson would be free to throw more under Kevin Stefanski. Although Stefanski loves to rush the ball, he's not as religious about it as Pete Carroll has been.

Wilson would make the Browns instant contenders.

He'd also be more likely to win a Super Bowl with them in the next few years than he is with the Seahawks based on roster talent alone.

# 3 - Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has been a tough player to evaluate on the rebuilding Falcons. Ryan has many games where he looks as sharp as ever with his accuracy. He's still a good starting quarterback when things go right.

But his talent-deficient offensive line and wide receivers have stifled him in recent seasons. He'd have a stout offensive line protecting him and a reliable wide receiver in Jarvis Landry.

Ryan is a Falcons legend, but it's time for the two to go their separate ways. The Falcons are entering a new era, and the 36-year-old Ryan is running out of time to win a ring.

The Browns give him an excellent chance at doing so.

Edited by LeRon Haire