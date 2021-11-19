Why Matt Ryan and Atlanta Falcons should part ways in 2022

At this point, it's just best for both quarterback Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons to end their partnership and separate.

The Atlanta Falcons are simply atrocious in 2021, having put up just three points in their last two games while allowing 68 points. The remainder of their 2021 schedule is not very favorable and they are already last in the NFC South, with potential to finish in that spot and with a top-5 draft pick. Again.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Matt Ryan might have the saddest face in America right now Matt Ryan might have the saddest face in America right now https://t.co/kM4aMPTRwx

Matt Ryan hasn't played well at all this season, but he's not the real issue to blame. The rest of the roster is not up to high standards to match a former MVP quarterback such as Ryan. The offensive line is a major work in progress, having allowed six sacks on Ryan in the last two weeks. The offensive weapons are basically a group of backups led by rookie Kyle Pitts.

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a breakout talent in the Falcons' few wins this season, but he should never be your best offensive weapon. Calvin Ridley has missed a large chunk of the season, and the run game is basically a non-factor.

There is great potential in the defense, and the offense could be solid again in the next few years; but Matt Ryan doesn't have time to wait for the roster around him to get back up to a good level.

2022 would be the best time for Matt Ryan and Atlanta to cut ties and let the quarterback try to salvage the tail-end of his career. He's been benched at the end of his last two games but is a much better quarterback than the one he appears to be right now.

Three landing spots for Matt Ryan in 2022

Evan Birchfield @EvanBirchfield I’ll let you figure out what Matt Ryan is saying here, but he’s not pleased with the #Falcons offensive penalties. I’ll let you figure out what Matt Ryan is saying here, but he’s not pleased with the #Falcons offensive penalties. https://t.co/3il3R1YsyY

Matt Ryan is currently the team's biggest cap hit for 2021 at $26.9 million. There is a potential out for Ryan from his five-year, $150 million contract after this season. His cap hit for 2022 jumps to over $40 million but the Falcons have options to save some money if they release him.

Prior to June 1st, there was $40 million in dead cap with a savings of $8 million. After June 1st, there is $25 million in dead money for 2022 and $15.6 million in 2023, but they save almost $24 million towards 2022.

The Falcons are heading towards having a top draft pick, and they can get a cheap rookie replacement to start their rebuild for the future. But where does Matt Ryan end up to finish his career?

Pittsburgh Steelers

Neal Coolong @NealCoolong Chris Adamski @C_AdamskiTrib Mason Rudolph says he’s not aware of how close Ben Roethlisberger is or isn’t to returning to the Steelers facility Mason Rudolph says he’s not aware of how close Ben Roethlisberger is or isn’t to returning to the Steelers facility https://t.co/GhQlM6nsLK Not even a text exchange between the two? Seems like that'd be something either would do in a normal relationship. twitter.com/c_adamskitrib/… Not even a text exchange between the two? Seems like that'd be something either would do in a normal relationship. twitter.com/c_adamskitrib/…

We can all hope that Ben Roethlisberger hangs his boots after this season and the Pittsburgh Steelers can look towards the future. They should draft a top prospect in the next draft, but Matt Ryan can be a great veteran quarterback to use as the rookie is trained up. Mason Rudolph has proved he can't be trusted as a starter and Dwayne Haskins is still a mystery.

Ryan will join an elite defense and a very solid offense (at least better than what he's playing with in Atlanta). The Steelers will have the cap space to give Ryan a pretty fair contract, and he can also have the extra bonus of playing for a possible contender.

New York Jets

New York Jets @nyjets "If he's not fully healthy...it'd be irresponsible of us to throw him out there." - Coach Saleh on QB Zach Wilson "If he's not fully healthy...it'd be irresponsible of us to throw him out there." - Coach Saleh on QB Zach Wilson https://t.co/90ItsDaU1h

Once again, there is a huge quarterback controversy within the New York Jets. Zach Wilson is getting outplayed by his backups, and there is no quality starter on the offense. Matt Ryan won't have much of a shot at another Super Bowl with New York, but he could make the team relevant again with the young stars on the roster. Zach Wilson could still be the future of the team, but he needs that extra time on the bench to prepare for the lead job.

Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team @WashingtonNFL 🎯 26/32

🎯 256 yards

🎯 110.4 passer rating



Heinicke came to play 🎯 26/32🎯 256 yards🎯 110.4 passer ratingHeinicke came to play

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ryan Fitzpatrick likely won't return for 2021 and could end up quietly retiring from his lingering injury. Taylor Heinicke is a great prospect, but he needs more time before he can get full control of the offense. Matt Ryan could be joining a volatile franchise, but the roster is full of talent, and he could really turn his career around for the better.

Edited by Piyush Bisht