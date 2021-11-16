3 teams that should make a move for Russell Wilson in the offseason 

The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson are not yet out of playoff contention thanks to a weak bottom half of the NFC. However, they are facing a tough uphill climb at 3-6.

Wilson was reportedly upset with the organization in the offseason and trade rumors emerged. A bad finish may bring those up those feelings again as Wilson will have two years remaining on his deal.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter For the first time with Russell Wilson at QB, the Seahawks have been shut out in a game. For the first time with Russell Wilson at QB, the Seahawks have been shut out in a game.

So if the rumors come up again, which teams should make a run at the veteran? These three teams stand out in particular.

3 NFL teams that should make a move for Russell Wilson

#3 - Cleveland Browns

This may sound drastic considering the Cleveland Browns currently employ Baker Mayfield. However, trading for Wilson would be a move that signals the team is not going to extend Mayfield.

This would allow the team to go all-in and chase a Super Bowl for two seasons with a top quarterback under center. There is just too much talent on the roster to allow bad quarterback play to prevent the team from reaching its ceiling.

The Browns could even keep Mayfield around in this scenario, but that would likely cause way too much drama. A clean split would be best for both sides as Wilson would look to make the Browns champions.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

We'll stay right in the AFC North as the Pittsburgh Steelers may be looking for a new quarterback in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger is likely at the end of his career and the Steelers could avoid a major transition period by trading for Wilson.

Pittsburgh never drafting a top backup may mean the team has always planned to swing a big trade whenever Roethlisberger decides to retire. Wilson is thus a top target, while Aaron Rodgers should also be in the mix as well.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been searching for a quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired. They still have not found a long-term option.

Russell Wilson could show up and make the team a contender as they get more time to find the next great young signal-caller.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Teddy Bridgewater just made the most egregious business decision I think I’ve ever seen on a football field.



Y’all giving him a pass since he’s a Quarterback? Teddy Bridgewater just made the most egregious business decision I think I’ve ever seen on a football field. Y’all giving him a pass since he’s a Quarterback? https://t.co/ceWSwfWLZU

The Broncos are 5-5 this season with some below-average quarterback play from Teddy Bridgewater. There are some nice pieces in place and just like with Manning, it will take a great quarterback to get the team to that next level.

Edited by LeRon Haire