3 QB options the Packers could consider if Aaron Rodgers leaves in 2022 

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has not given a definitive answer as to whether or not he will return in 2022. Despite being 8-2 and in control of the NFC North, the Packers might have a quarterback problem moving forward. This all depends on whether GM Brian Gutekunst wants to trade the Super Bowl-winning QB or not. What options under center should the Packers consider if Rodgers does decide to take his talents elsewhere? Here are three options that the team should consider:

Rodgers: "No comment" In a two-part question, AJ Hawk asked #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this:AJ - "What are the chances that you're going to be playing in Green Bay next year?"Rodgers: "No comment" In a two-part question, AJ Hawk asked #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this:AJ - "What are the chances that you're going to be playing in Green Bay next year?" Rodgers: "No comment"

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

The Packers drafted Jordan Love with their first-round pick in 2020 out of Utah State to be the heir apparent to the three-time All-Pro QB. He was inactive last season, not taking a single snap in his rookie year. This year is different as Love has appeared in three games (one start) for Green Bay. Love stepped in for Rodgers in Week Nine versus the Chiefs, going 19 of 34 with 190 yards passing, one TD, and one INT. He also rushed for 28 yards on five carries in the loss.

It would be financially safe, as well, to invest in the 23-year-old QB because his cap number for 2022 would be around $3.7 million. In 2023, it would be around $3.9 million, and he has a fifth-year option in 2024. The question is if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and the GM are as confident in Love being the next QB post-Aaron Rodgers as they were on draft night in 2020.

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

If the Las Vegas Raiders do make the decision this offseason to put Derek Carr on the trading block, then they expect Rodgers to be a part of the deal. Unlike some teams, the Raiders' GM Mike Mayock can put forth an offer for a QB in return. In 2020, the three-time Pro Bowl QB had his best season, with 4,103 passing yards, 27 TDs, and nine INTs. So far in 2021, Carr has 2,826 passing yards, 15 TDs, and eight INTs. He may not necessarily be on the same level as Aaron Rodgers, but Carr would keep the Packers competitive in 2022.

The former second-round pick out of Fresno State will have a cap hit of over $19.8 million in 2022. He will be 31 years old by the start of the 2022 season but still has some football left. It would be a move to look out for.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The reasoning behind Jimmy Garoppolo going to Green Bay makes sense for two reasons. First, the 49ers drafted QB Trey Lance third overall in this year’s NFL Draft. That would make Garoppolo a very high-priced backup QB for San Francisco in 2022. The former second-round pick out of Eastern Illinois has a cap hit of $22 million in 2022.

Second, Aaron Rodgers was born in California and went to college at the University of California, so he would be returning home. For Garoppolo, it is a chance to play for another historic NFL franchise in the Green Bay Packers. In 2021, Garoppolo has 1,936 yards passing with 10 TDs and five INTs in eight starts.

