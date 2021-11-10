Here's what Aaron Rodgers has to say about Jordan Love's regular-season debut

After a year and a half of waiting, Jordan Love made his first NFL start. With Aaron Rodgers out due to Covid-19, it was up to Love to pick up the slack in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers watched the game and gave his opinion on what he saw from Jordan Love. According to Matt Schneidman, Rodgers discussed Love's performance while talking to Pat McAfee.

Aaron Rodgers' opinion on Jordan Love's first start

According to Schneidman, Rodgers was pleased with what he saw from the quarterback. He was "proud" of how Love performed under the circumstances.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman @PatMcAfeeShow Rodgers on Jordan Love: "I'm really proud of him the way he went about his business." @PatMcAfeeShow Rodgers on Jordan Love: "I'm really proud of him the way he went about his business."

For Rodgers, the question put him in an awkward position. Had he given too much praise in his review of the quarterback, he would have been effectively endorsing himself to be replaced full-time. However, if he had excoriated Love, he'd look like a sore loser, and the media would pick him apart.

"I'm an athlete, I'm not activist, and I'm going to get back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball." Back on the @PatMcAfeeShow #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says these will be his final public comments on the vaccination issue."I'm an athlete, I'm not activist, and I'm going to get back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball." Back on the @PatMcAfeeShow, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says these will be his final public comments on the vaccination issue. "I'm an athlete, I'm not activist, and I'm going to get back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball."

By stating that he was proud of Love, Rodgers was able to maintain his tacit implication of dominance while also giving Love some credit for what he was able to do. Under the circumstances, many would say that Love performed admirably, but was far from impressive. Love essentially came out and played like a backup quarterback in keeping the game close but not being able to make the key throw.

To be fair, it was Love's first start in the NFL. He'd spent very little time with the starters. Rodgers' sudden loss quickly heaped the spotlight on Love in an instant. One day, Love was watching as his mentor took control of the NFC. The next day, the star quarterback was out for the following Sunday.

That said, Love didn't perform at a level to be called the next "Brett Favre" or "Aaron Rodgers." Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Many of the completions had awkward ball placements, and receivers had to make an extra effort to reel in several passes. The interception came late in the game when Love threw up a 50-50 ball.

However, at the end of the day, the Packers' offense put up seven points. Had the Chiefs' offense been at the same level as in 2020, the Packers would have been eviscerated. At the end of the day, it will take more performances from Love to get a full picture of the quarterback. For Love, this is just the beginning.

Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

With a full offseason with the starters and a curtailed offense geared toward his strengths, Love could find a home in Green Bay. Of course, Aaron Rodgers will need to vacate the premesis to give Love a fair shake with the team. The old heir to Brett Favre made many think this was his last season in Green Bay. Will Love get his true start next season?

