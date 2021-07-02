5 strengths and 5 weaknesses of the Green Bay Packers heading into the 2021-22 season

The reigning NFC North champions, Green Bay Packers, have had a tumultuous off-season thanks to the ongoing Aaron Rodgers situation. Head coach Matt LaFleur has the majority of last year’s squad who made the NFC championship game back, though.

While the Rodgers drama has not helped the Packers prepare for the upcoming NFL season the way they would have liked to, they are set to again challenge for a Super Bowl berth.

Like every NFL team, Green Bay have their strengths and weaknesses. On that note, here is a look at five strengths and as many weaknesses of the Packers heading into the 2021 campaign.

Five strengths of the Green Bay Packers:

#1 Running game

The Packers have had one of the league rushing attacks over the past couple of seasons. Last year, Green Bay ranked 8th overall in the NFL for rushing, with 131 yards per game.

One of the big reasons for the Packers' success is their star running back, Aaron Jones. The Packers re-signed Jones on a four-year $48 million contract this off-season, and he will again lead the rushing attack at Lambeau. He will be backed up by the exciting AJ Dillon, who showed glimpses of his star potential last year.

The offensive line is still strong despite a few departures, so the Packers will expect another big season on the ground in 2021.

#2 Davante Adams

The Packers' star wide receiver may be the best pass catcher in the NFL. The 28-year-old had an outstanding campaign last season. Adams led the league in touchdowns with 18 and was named in the All-Pro team for the first time.

The four-time Pro Bowl wideout has developed an unbelievable chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, and their tandem was nearly unstoppable in 2020. Look for Adams to have another big season, as he is in the last year of his current contract.

#3 Jaire Alexander

Four-year cornerback Jaire Alexander has been a revelation for the Packers. The 24-year-old has become so feared by opposing quarterbacks that the ball is rarely thrown in his direction.

Alexander made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2020 and is one of the finest secondary defenders in the league. In the NFC Championship game, Alexander snatched two interceptions from the great Tom Brady to show the world he is not to be tested.

#4 Mason Crosby

36-year-old kicker Mason Crosby is aging like fine wine. Crosby delivered a perfect kicking effort in 2020 and didn't miss a single field goal. Now that's going to be difficult to replicate, but Crosby has shown during his 14 -ear NFL career that he can be relied on when the time comes.

#5 QB

Who will be the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season? If it is reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, then the Packers have one of if not the best QBs in the league.

If Rodgers continues to hold out then it could be a massive issue for the franchise (more on that later.)

Last season, Rodgers was magnificent, leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and another NFC Championship game. He threw a career-best 48 touchdowns in 2020 and showed no signs of slowing down at the age of 38. Green Bay are a Super Bowl-caliber team with Rodgers under center.

Five weaknesses of the Green Bay Packers:

#1 Cornerback

It may seem odd that cornerback is on the weakness list after Jaire Alexander was listed under strength. But the Packers' star corner can only look after one side of the gridiron.

The Packers have struggled to pair a quality cornerback with Alexander over the past few seasons. Kevin King has started most of the games alongside Jaire, but he has proved to be very inconsistent so far in his NFL career.

King allowed the Bucs to score right on the half-time whistle in the NFC Championship game, which proved to be the difference between the two teams. Green Bay drafted Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round, but he’s a rookie and can’t be expected to stand out immediately.

#2 Wide receiver

Another example of a strength and weakness is the Packers' wide receiver group. Davante Adams is one of the premier receivers in the league, but behind him, there’s a massive drop in talent.

Allen Lazard, Marquis Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown have all shown some moments of quality, but they have all been inconsistent. The Packers drafted rookie slot WR Amari Rodgers, and veteran Devin Funchess has returned after skipping last season.

It feels like the Packers are one top-quality wide receiver short as they head into the 2021 NFL season.

#3 Linebacker

Linebacker may be the Green Bay Packers' biggest weakness in 2021. The depth chart is very inexperienced, with second-year players Kamal Martin and Krys Barnes leading the group.

Green Bay did sign veteran defender De’Vondre Campbell, but the linebacker stocks are dangerously low heading into the regular season.

#4 Pass rush

Za’Darius Smith is a star and has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks at Lambeau Field. However, like Jaire Alexander, one man can only do so much. Fellow 'Smith Bros' Preston took a pay-cut to remain with the Packers but will need to rediscover his previous form to stay on the roster.

Former first-round draft pick Rashad Gary is a player to watch, and if he can fulfill his potential, then the Green Bay pass rush may go from weakness to strength in 2021.

#5 QB

Second-year QB Jordan Love took the most snaps during the Packers' mini camp. The 22-year-old has yet to play in an NFL game but could find himself leading the Green Bay offense in Week 1.

The continued absence of Arron Rodgers has heaped the pressure on the young quarterback. If Rodgers does not return, the Packers' championship hopes will take a serious dent.

Love may prove the doubters wrong, but if the Green Bay Packers want to win their fifth Super Bowl, they will need Aaron Rodgers to be under center in the upcoming NFL season.

