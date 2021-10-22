Did Aaron Rodgers hint at staying in Green Bay beyond 2021 season? 

Aaron Rodgers has been publicly flirting with leaving the Green Bay Packers for the entire offseason. It all began when the Green Bay Packers lost the NFC Championship game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and Aaron Rodgers felt that yet another opportunity had gone begging for him to win the Super Bowl even though he had been the best quarterback in the league. Coupled with the fact that Green Bay already seemed to have drafted his replacement in Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers' frustration was understandable.

However, this is where winning again becomes a balm for comfort; a tonic to soothe frayed nerves. Since the new season began, both Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have developed a habit of notching victories. That has gone a long way in lessening a lot of bad blood between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization.

Aaron Rodgers open to staying beyond the 2021 NFL season at Green Bay

Most Green Bay fans, looking at the public posture Aaron Rodgers has taken, have been resigned to losing their star quarterback at the end of the season. Most of the punditry class also seemed to believe that as Aaron Rodgers was pretty much being linked with any team other than the Green Bay Packers.

His comments, after Green Bay's victory over the Chicago Bears, seemed to change everything. Aaron Rodgers said,

“When I walked off the field it just didn’t feel like the last time for whatever reason.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "When I walked off the field it just didn't feel like the last time for whatever reason.. after the game I gotta chance to talk to Justin Fields about how special the Bears/Packers rivalry is" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "When I walked off the field it just didn't feel like the last time for whatever reason.. after the game I gotta chance to talk to Justin Fields about how special the Bears/Packers rivalry is" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/Tb3KVkipac

That is a pretty strong indication of where Aaron Rodgers currently is mentally. Despite all the bad blood that there has been, this is a man who has played all his life for the Green Bay Packers and understands what it means to play for them and win over their eternal rivals.

That is something that will come back to niggle at Aaron Rodgers if he chooses to move on from Green Bay come the end of the season. There will be too many emotional bonds to break in order to move on. It will not be easy for him.

Does that mean, though, that we can close this chapter? Of course not! Because while such positive thoughts are easy to remember when the team is winning, a couple of losses might bring more negative experiences back to the fore. Ultimately, the best way, therefore, to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay would be to keep on winning.

