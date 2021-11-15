Bizarre! Raiders player finds medical scissors on field during SNF game

The Chiefs may have won the game, but the Raiders deserve a lot of credit for finding the needle in the haystack. Or rather, the pair of scissors on the field.

Yes, a pair of medical scissors.

The last place a pair of scissors should be is where NFL players are running around. Luckily, Raiders player Quinton Jefferson spotted them before anyone got hurt.

Lining up at the line of scrimmage before a snap in the second quarter, the pass rusher noticed the scissors nestled between two Chiefs' offensive linemen.

He stepped over the line of scrimmage and bent over in-between the two Chiefs linemen to pick up the scissors. Not knowing what was happening, the Chiefs' linemen pointed at Jefferson, asking for an encroachment penalty.

Jefferson calmly lifted the scissors and held them up for the referees and, in effect, the viewers. Jefferson earned some pats on the helmet from his teammates for his good eye.

jonnythan @jonnythan #SundayNightFootball Quinton Jefferson of the #raiders stops a play by finding a literal pair of SCISSORS on the field. #nfl Quinton Jefferson of the #raiders stops a play by finding a literal pair of SCISSORS on the field. #nfl #SundayNightFootball https://t.co/VJu1DAXFCW

It is unclear how the scissors got onto the field. One would guess that one of the medical staff members of one of the teams had somehow dropped the scissors.

As they were located in the middle of the field, no one except the players or referees could have spotted them.

One might guess is that a medical staff member dropped the scissors or knocked them off a table accidentally before someone unknowingly accidentally kicked them towards the middle of the field. However, the mystery of the scissors may never be solved.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patrick Mahomes came dressed to play Sunday night.



Then he completed 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs.



Chiefs were only AFC West team to win Sunday. KC back in first place.



📸 @chiefs Patrick Mahomes came dressed to play Sunday night.Then he completed 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs.Chiefs were only AFC West team to win Sunday. KC back in first place.📸 @chiefs https://t.co/0G1fkUSiYF

When the scissors were found, the Raiders and Chiefs were tied at seven points. After the scissors incident, the Raiders would only score seven more.

The Chiefs would end the day with 41 points and first place in the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the contest.

For the Raiders, the scissors incident has been the only bright spot in roughly the last month for the team in black. Since losing their head coach to an email scandal and their top wide receiver to a DUI incident resulting in a death, the Raiders have fallen off.

While they somewhat endured Jon Gruden's exit, the loss of their top wide receiver has been too much to overcome.

To get any shot at staying past .500 this season, the Raiders will need to see an explosion from Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs in a vein not seen this season. Otherwise, the dark days currently forecasted will continue in the city of sin.

