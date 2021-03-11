NFL News: Buffalo Bills release WR John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they will be releasing wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Buffalo decided to release John Brown to free up $7.93 million in cap space for 2021. Releasing defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson freed up $6.5 million of salary cap space in 2021.

According to spotrac.com, the Buffalo Bills have roughly $15.2 million in cap space to spend this off-season. With that being said we could potentially see Buffalo make more cuts to free up more space. The Buffalo Bills have made it known that they want to make improvements to their roster this off-season.

Bills released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021

How can the Buffalo Bills improve their roster with $15.2 million in cap space this off-season?

NFL Free Agency: Two 2021 NFL Free Agents can the Buffalo Bills sign this off-season?

Buffalo Bills sign Mark Ingram to a two-year, $10 million contract

Former Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram

The Buffalo Bills are looking for an every-down running back. Mark Ingram will give them that every-down back that they need. Ingram will be entering his 11th NFL season in 2021. With the amount of money that the Bills have to spend, Mark Ingram is their best option at the running back position during free agency.

Mark Ingram's Career Rushing Stats

-- Attempts: 1,595

-- Rushing yards: 7,324 yards

-- Touchdowns: 62

Mark Ingram's Career Receiving Stats

-- Receptions: 260

-- Receiving yards: 1,895 yards

-- Receiving touchdowns: 10

Buffalo Bills sign Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $32 million contract

Former Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith

The Buffalo Bills want to add a pass-catching tight end that can make a big play down the field. Jonnu Smith will give Josh Allen something he hasn't had during his NFL career. Allen will have a tight end that can make a play down the field and will give the Bills a reliable pass-catching tight end.

Jonnu Smiths Career Stats

-- Receptions: 114

-- Receiving yards: 1,302 yards

-- Touchdowns: 16

What made the Buffalo Bills release John Brown and Quinton Jefferson?

Buffalo Bills WR John Brown

The main reason to the Buffalo Bills releasing John Brown and Quinton Jefferson was to free up cap space for the off-season. John Brown saw a drop in production during the 2020-2021 season but he also dealt with injuries. Quinton Jefferson only started four games for the Buffalo Bills during the 2020 season.

#Bills WR John Brown announced on Instagram that he's been released, saving Buffalo nearly $8M against the cap. Dealt with some injuries this past season but still a productive player. Became expendable in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/QYWlpxeMKe — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2021

Let's take a look at how John Brown and Quinton Jefferson performed for the Buffalo Bills during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Quinton Jefferson's 2020-2021 NFL season Stats

-- Total tackles: 23

-- Quarterback hits: 6

-- Tackles for loss: 3

-- Sacks: 3

John Brown's 2020-2021 NFL season Stats

-- Receptions: 33

-- Receiving yards: 458 yards

-- Touchdowns: 3