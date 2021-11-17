3 reasons why the Denver Broncos should make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

The Denver Broncos are coming off as painful a loss as one can feel in the NFL. One week after feeling the jubilation of smacking the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos are back to their losing ways.

They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 30-13 one week after defeating the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 30-16. After the loss, it doesn't get much easier for Denver after their bye week. They have only played one divisional game this season.

Broncos fans are bracing for the worst after Teddy Bridgewater refused to tackle an Eagles defender after a turnover. Some are already thinking about 2022.

With a new general manager in George Paton, anything is possible. Here are three reasons why Paton should pursue Jimmy Garoppolo after the season.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo should be a target for the Broncos in 2022

#1 - On his way out with the 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo had a fun run with the 49ers, but it is in the stages of wrapping up. Trey Lance is the future of the team, and as such, Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is limited.

At 4-5, it could only be a number of games before Lance takes over for good.

Dustin Baker @DustBaker Per the QB Record savants, Jimmy Garoppolo (27-12, .692) is a better quarterback than men like:



● Russell Wilson (.670)

● Aaron Rodgers (.667)

● Brett Favre (.623)

● Dan Marino (.607)



It's quite remarkable. Per the QB Record savants, Jimmy Garoppolo (27-12, .692) is a better quarterback than men like:● Russell Wilson (.670)● Aaron Rodgers (.667)● Brett Favre (.623)● Dan Marino (.607)It's quite remarkable.

Even after the win over the Rams, the 49ers are itching to see their young new quarterback. Garoppolo played well, but his impact was minimal.

Kyle Shanahan simply doesn't trust Garoppolo enough to give him the keys to the castle. Additionally, with his well-documented injury concerns, his long-term availability is the reason the 49ers went with Lance in the first place.

#2 - Playoff experience

While Garoppolo has plenty of downsides, he brings Super Bowl experience, which is something Teddy Bridgewater does not have. If the Broncos were to make the playoffs with Garoppolo in 2022, they could possibly have a true shot at a Super Bowl.

If not for a Chiefs comeback due to a defensive meltdown, Garoppolo would likely have a Super Bowl victory.

John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson As Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were warming up, Steve Young came over and exchange pleasantries with the #49ers rookie QB As Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were warming up, Steve Young came over and exchange pleasantries with the #49ers rookie QB https://t.co/oY9pcQxbcu

Playoff experience gives Garoppolo the mental strength and know-how to not cave under pressure. He's also demonstrated an ability to win playoff games.

If Denver wants to play in January, Garoppolo is the guy. Additionally, assuming Drew Lock is still on the team, he could learn from Garoppolo.

#3 - Experience with Flacco prepped Denver to do better with Garoppolo

The Broncos had an ex-Super Bowl quarterback once before in recent years. Joe Flacco won the Super Bowl in 2012 with the Baltimore Ravens, and Denver landed the quarterback in 2019.

He didn't last very long because he was a shell of his former self, having fallen from grace in the years following the Super Bowl win.

The Broncos perhaps assumed that Flacco would have a bit more in the tank at the time. They've had time to think about what they've done wrong with Flacco and what they could do better with Garoppolo. This puts the Broncos in the perfect position to receive another quarterback who will be in a similar position to Flacco.

Additionally, the Broncos now have a robust offensive roster to help Garoppolo thrive. Between Sutton, Jeudy, Hamler, Fant, Gordon, and Williams, the offense can almost operate itself as is. Adding Garoppolo could help realize the potential of an already budding offense.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Another big factor working for Garoppolo over Flacco is that Garoppolo was in the Super Bowl two years ago. The Broncos signed Flacco seven years after his win. Put simply, there is a greater chance of fixing Garoppolo than there was of fixing Flacco.

Edited by Windy Goodloe