Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive Starters

The Los Angeles Rams have been in a 'win-now' mode since Sean McVay arrived. By trading Jared Goff, the Rams have risked it all to get a better shot at the Super Bowl.

This will be one of the biggest years for the Los Angeles Rams in decades. Will Matthew Stafford's acquisition work well and bring the Los Angeles Rams to new heights, or will the Rams be looking at this move with regret?

But before that, the Rams will need to figure out their depth chart. Using ESPN's depth chart as a baseline, the roster has been narrowed to 53 players. Here's a look at what the Los Angeles Rams' roster is shaping up for the season.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 Depth Chart - Offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford.

Running Back: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones.

Wide Receiver: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell, Nsimba Webster, Ben Skowronek.

Tight End: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Jacob Harris.

Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein.

Left Guard: David Edwards, Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton.

Center: Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton.

Right Guard: Austin Corbett, Jamil Demby.

Right Tackle: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 Depth Chart - Defense

Left Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Earnest Brown IV.

Nose Tackle: A'Shawn Robinson, Bobby Brown III, Greg Gaines.

Right Defensive End: Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines.

Left Outside Linebacker: Justin Hollins, Justin Lawler.

Middle Linebacker 1: Ernest Jones, Kenny Young, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder.

Middle Linebacker 2: Micah Kiser, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Travin Howard, Troy Reeder.

Right Outside Linebacker: Leonard Floyd, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell.

Left Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell.

Strong Safety: Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess.

Free Safety: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott.

Right Cornerback: Darious Williams, David Long Jr., Donte Deayon, Brontae Harris.

Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart 2021 - Special Teams

Kicker: Matt Gay.

Punt Returner: Nsimba Webster.

Kick Returner: Nsimba Webster.

Long Snapper: Matthew Orzech.

Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart Analysis - Offense

Expect a monster season from Matthew Stafford with Sean McVay💪 pic.twitter.com/Ybt10s51IY — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2021

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford is a big dice roll. The move could raise the Los Angeles Rams to the next tier, or the situation could pan out similar to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, behind Stafford, John Wolford appears poised to be a successful backup, based on his limited action in the 2020 NFL season.

Running Back

Cam Akers is coming off a good rookie season. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and earned 625 yards last year. Akers could be poised for a big second season. Behind him, Darrell Henderson also experienced a great campaign in 2020, earning a PFF grade of over 80 and averaging 4.5 yards per carry en route a total of 624 yards.

It is unclear if the Los Angeles Rams will elect to have a running back committee or if they will have a bell cow in 2021. Either way, it seems the Rams are well set up at running back.

Wide Receiver

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have been the faces of the Los Angeles Rams for a few years now. In addition to them, the Rams now have speed options with DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell.

The lack of speed has been one of the biggest Achilles heels of the offense, aside from Jared Goff, over the last few seasons. Moreover, with Van Jefferson entering his second year, this receiver group could be the best of the Sean McVay era.

Tight End

Tyler Higbee is the winner of the battle between him and Gerald Everett that went on for several seasons. Below Higbee is a smattering of seemingly average players. While there is a chance that one of them could pop out and surprise in 2021, it does not seem likely. Overall, the position feels a little underwhelming for a team that loves to run large running formations with multiple tight ends.

Matthew Stafford enjoying collaborating with Sean McVay on Rams offense. https://t.co/VRzrfVQeFk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 25, 2021

Offensive Tackle

The biggest issue about left tackle Andrew Whitworth has been his age. The trend remains in 2021, as he will turn 40 this season. How long can the Los Angeles Rams continue to depend on him?

Rob Havenstein, at the other end of the spectrum, has been a solid right tackle for his quarterbacks over the years. In 2020, Havenstein earned an 80.2 PFF grade, giving up four sacks and creating four penalties in about 1100 snaps.

While the starters are of decent quality, the Los Angeles Rams' backups are a large step down. In other words, Havenstein and Whitworth must hold up for 2021, or the Rams could be in trouble.

Offensive Guard

David Edwards and Austin Corbett will likely be protecting Stafford in 2021. Edwards surrendered one penalty and three sacks in 1000 snaps in 2021. Meanwhile, Austin Corbett gave up four penalties and one sack in 1120 snaps, according to PFF. Joe Noteboom could easily end up being the first backup for each of the guard positions, depending on how Jamil Demby performs this summer.

Center

Going into 2021, Brian Allen appears to be the proven weakness of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line. He missed 2020 with an injury and earned a 58.6 PFF grade in his rookie campaign in 2019.

In his rookie season, he only played 563 snaps. Coleman Shelton will back him up, but he is not expected to be a great replacement if he finds himself delivering snaps.

Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart Analysis - Defense

Aaron Donald

Defensive End

Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day will likely start in 2021. Donald is known to be one of the best pass rushers in the league. He soaks up double and triple teams and still puts up high stats.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Joseph-Day will need to step up in 2021. While he did earn an 80.6 grade in 2020, he only earned one sack. In other words, he cannot allow Aaron Donald to do the heavy lifting in the position. If Donald gets hurt or has a bad day, this position could become invisible for the Los Angeles Rams.

Nose Tackle

A'Shawn Robinson will likely start ahead of Bobby Brown and Greg Gaines. This could be one of the closest position battles of the summer, as each player is at roughly the same level. It remains to be seen who will step up in 2021.

Outside Linebacker

Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollins will likely be taking the starting roles for 2021. Floyd has been a breakout player for the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020, he had 11 sacks and earned a 69 PFF grade. Hollins posted a grade of 66.6 and had four sacks in 2020. He is an ex-Bronco, so the question will be whether Vic Fangio's coaching has carried over to the City of Angels.

Middle Linebacker

Micah Kiser has had a troubled history with the Los Angeles Rams, including disappointing performances and health issues. Ernest Jones should take over as the first starting linebacker, and Kiser could be fighting to stay on the field as the second starter. Middle linebacker is a spot where the Los Angeles Rams will have to get better in 2021.

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams were among the premier duos in the league in 2020. There is no reason why the duo will not repeat their performances of 2020 this year. Behind the duo, the beating heart of the Rams' defense, is a smattering of average cornerbacks. David Long will need to step up, as will the rest of the backups, as offenses will be testing them much more in 2021.

Safeties

Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller will start in 2021. Rapp earned a 67.5 PFF grade in 2020, while Fuller earned a 63.6 PFF grade. Fuller's grade came in his rookie season, setting the stage for a possibly big year in 2021.

Overall, the Rams' safeties are a solid group from top starter to last depth piece. This is one spot the Los Angeles Rams will not have to worry about irrespective of unforeseen injuries to players.

Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart Analysis - Special Teams

Matt Gay

Special Teams

The Los Angeles Rams have had trouble at the kicker position over the last couple of seasons, from Greg Zuerlein's injuries to Sam Sloman's misses. However, with Matt Gay, the Rams appear to have found a (shaky) port in the storm.

Johnny Hekker is one of the best punters in the league and was an underrated part of the Rams' top-tier defense in 2020. Nsimba Webster is a solid returner, who keeps muffed punts to a minimum and takes the hits, so Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods do not have to.