NFL Free Agency: Which three teams have not signed an outside free agent this offseason?

This NFL offseason has been one to remember. The Houston Texans have signed or traded for roughly26 different players. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots went on a spending spree early.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been extremely active as well. Kenny Golladay joined the New York Giants. The Miami Dolphins landed Will Fuller and the Dallas Cowboys finally signed Dak Prescott to a long-term deal.

During the 2021 NFL free agency period, 29 of 32 NFL teams signed at least one free agent that was not on their roster during the 2020-2021 NFL season. On the other hand, three teams have not signed a single new player ahead of the upcoming NFL year. Let's take a look at the three teams that have not signed a free agent in 2021.

3 NFL teams that haven't signed a free agent during the 2021 NFL off-season

1) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams have not signed an outside free agent this offseason. Los Angeles made its first big trade this offseason when they traded for Matthew Stafford. The Rams were limited in cap space and had their own players that they needed to re-sign.

Here for a reason.



Welcome to LA, Matthew Stafford!

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed Leonard Floyd and Johnny Mundt and applied the first-round tender on Darious Williams. After re-signing the three players, the Rams have roughly $7 million in cap space left. It's not enough to make a big move this off-season and the Rams feel the Stafford trade is enough ahead of the next campaign.

2) Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers signed running back Aaron Jones to a big extension this offseason. Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract to remain the starting running for the Packers. The Aaron Jones signing has been the only big signing the Packers have made.

The Green Bay Packers are letting the dust settle this offseason. They'll sign a free agent once everything settles down. They're being picky and don't want to overspend on a player. It's also possible that the Packers are working on a new deal with Aaron Rodgers, which could be why they have been silent so far this NFL offseason.

3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

The defending Super Bowl champions were expected to be missing in action this offseason. Tampa Bay had lot of top talent that needed new deals. Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Ndamukong Suh all needed to be re-signed this offseason.

Shaq Barret is re-signing with the Tampa Bay #Buccaneers on a 4 year deal #NFLFreeAgency



(via: @espn) pic.twitter.com/ddLUVBnSiY — Box Office QB's (@boxofficeqbs) March 15, 2021

The Buccaneers have kept the band together, reaching deals with all but two of the players that needed to be re-signed. Ndamukong Suh and Leonard Fournette are the only two players from the Super Bowl championship team that have not agreed on new deals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could miss out on Leonard Fournette now that Chris Carson is off the board.