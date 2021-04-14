Assault charges have been filed on Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald could be heading into some legal trouble soon.

Why is Aaron Donald potentially facing Assault charges?

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald was at an after-hours nightclub on April 11, 2021. During his night out, Donald had got into an altercation with DeVincent Spriggs. The altercation grew to Donald allegedly striking Spriggs causing injuries.

DeVincent Spriggs' attorney, Todd Hollis, is planning on holding a press conference Wednesday. Hollis did say that his client does plan on pressing charges against Aaron Donald over the altercation. Spriggs suffered a concussion and other injuries from the altercation.

The altercation took place in Pittsburgh, which is where Aaron Donald was raised and played both high school and college football. Donald is still active in his community. DeVincent Spriggs is not a resident of the state of Pennsylvania, according to his attorney Todd Hollis, but Hollis did not say where Spriggs was from or why he was there.

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

DeVincent Spriggs, pictured above, told KDKA Radio that Donald and a group of individuals started punching him after she accidentally bumped into the Rams defensive tackle. Spriggs claims he suffered a concussion, a broken arm and 16 stitches near his eye from the altercation with Donald.

BREAKING: DeVincent Spriggs says Aaron Donald (& others who were with Donald) began punching him after he accidentally bumped into the NFL Rams DT. He suffered a concussion, arm injury, broken arm 16 stitches near eye. He filed assault charges moments ago @937theFan @KDKARadio pic.twitter.com/alF9A1zI2U — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) April 14, 2021

According to Melinda Roeder's Twitter account, DeVincent Spriggs didn't realize it was Aaron Donald who assaulted him until later. It's hard to say if Donald is the individual who caused all the injuries. Spriggs mentioned that there were others that were involved.

It seems like Aaron Donald was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Did DeVincent Spriggs bump into Aaron Donald on accident? Most likely, but Donald doesn't seem like the person to throw a punch just because someone bumped into him. Todd Hollis and his client DeVincent Spriggs have filed charges and released a statement to police on Wednesday.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out. There's an active investigation now and once the security cameras are pulled and Aaron Donald gives his side of the story we will find out what really happened.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Los Angeles Rams did comment on the situation. Los Angeles said this in their statement. "We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."