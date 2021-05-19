NFL: Los Angeles Rams' position groups ranked by strength

The Los Angeles Rams have huge expectations from the 2021 NFL season.

They have a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a Super Bowl-caliber defense. If Sean McVay and Stafford can jive, the sky is the limit for the Rams.

But what about the other players on the roster? Here are the Rams' position groups ranked by strength.

Los Angeles Rams position group rankings

#1 - QB

Moving on from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford will probably have the same effect on the Rams as it did on the Kansas City Chiefs when they dumped Alex Smith to start Patrick Mahomes.

Towards the end of last season, it was clear that coach McVay did not trust Goff to lead his offense. In Stafford, the Rams have an MVP-caliber quarterback, which means McVay's play calls could go back to being as unpredictable as they were in 2017.

John Wolford, who played extremely well in Goff's absence last season, seems like the perfect backup quarterback for the Rams.

#2 - CB

Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams emerged as one of the best defensive back duos in the NFL in 2020. If David Long can take a step forward in 2021, the Rams will be in a great spot. This defense could coast to the #1 spot again in 2021 because of this position group.

Potential matchups vs. Jalen Ramsey in 2021:



Week 1 - Allen Robinson II

Week 3 - Mike Evans

Week 4 & 14 - DeAndre Hopkins

Week 5 & 15 - D.K. Metcalf

Week 9 - A.J. Brown

Week 12 - Davante Adams🍿

Week 16 - Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/K6r9jRYztm — PFF (@PFF) May 13, 2021

#3 - WR

The Rams have Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson as reliable targets. Behind them are Van Jefferson, who is entering his sophomore season in the NFL, and rookie Tutu Atwell, a speedy receiver picked to stretch the field vertically.

Basically, the Rams have five great options for Matthew Stafford this season whereas many teams would be happy with two. Stafford's addition will make each of these receivers even better.

#4 - DL

Aaron Donald is the entirety of this group. Without Donald, this group is rather mediocre. Someone will need to be a surprise in 2021 for this to not be one of the top priorities for upgrades going into 2022.

#5 - RB

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are a solid running back duo. However, behind them is a wild card. The Rams better hope for no injuries for what often ends up being one of the most injured position groups each season.

#6 - OL

Center Brian Allen is replaceable and tackle Andrew Whitworth is pushing his luck as he'll be turning 40 years old in 2021. The other three positions are pretty solid but the depth could be cause for concern.

#7 - LB

Most of the personnel in this group do not give much hope. Leonard Floyd should be reliable in 2021 but the rest are unproven or have not impressed. The Rams are hoping that their new draft pick Ernest Jones can learn quickly and start early in the season.